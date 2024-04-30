Mountain West Conference 2024 NFL Draft Recap
Two players from the Mountain West Conference heard their names called during this past weekend's NFL Draft. Both on the defensive side of the ball, the former MWC prospects will have tall tasks ahead of them in order to make their respective rosters. However, based on their bodies of work in college, they have the potential to do exactly that.
Let's have a deeper look at this new pair of former MAC players to get a crack at the National Football League
Mohamed Kamara (Colorado State DE) - Miami Dolphins, #158 Overall
Kamara was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, totaling 17 sacks this past season. He was an All-Mountain West selection in each of his final two college seasons. In five seasons with the Rams, Kamara posted 45.5 TFL and 30.5 sacks. His career sack total is the second-highest in Mountain West history. Kamara heads to a Miami team where he will likely need to beat out a few other prospects for playing time, but could be a contributor in the right set of circumstances.
Trey Taylor (Air Force DB) - Las Vegas Raiders, #223 Overall
Taylor won the Thorpe Award this past season, given annually to the nation’s top defensive back. He also earned first-team All-America honors from the American Football Coaches Association. He picked off three passes last season, one of which he returned for a touchdown, with four total passes defended and 74 tackles. Taylor is just the tenth player from Air Force to be drafted since 1972.