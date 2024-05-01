AAC Football 2024 NFL Draft Recap
The American Athletic Conference had yet another productive NFL Draft weekend this year. The league may not have had any selections in the first two rounds, but the AAC saw many of last season's best players get picked up from #100 on through the final day.
These are the names of the five players from the AAC in 2024 who were selected during the festivities in Detroit.
RELATED: Conference USA 2024 NFL Draft Recap
Luke McCaffrey (Rice WR) - Washington Commanders, #100 Overall
A converted quarterback, the younger brother of Christian McCaffrey took to the wide receiver position very well. He had 126 receptions for almost 1,700 yards and 18 touchdowns in two seasons for Rice. He'll now likely be catching passes from 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels in Washington.
Jordan Magee (Temple LB) - Washington Commanders, #139 Overall
Over the course of his four seasons in Philadelphia, Magee totaled 235 tackles with 31 for a loss and eight sacks. He had over 80 tackles in each of the last two seasons. Magee was, by far, Temple's biggest defensive piece last season, but their loss is the NFL's gain.
Jha'Quan Jackson (Tulane WR) - Tennessee Titans, #182 Overall
Through five seasons with the Greenwave, Jackson hauled in 109 receptions for 1,743 yards and 17 touchdowns. Jackson was an important piece of a two-year stretch at Tulane that included an AAC championship, a win over Caleb WIlliams and USC in the Cotton Bowl, and a record of 23-5.
Tejhuan Palmer (UAB WR) - Arizona Cardinals, #191 Overall
Palmer had 47 receptions, 858 yards, and seven touchdowns for the Blazers in 2023. He becomes the first UAB wide receiver to be drafted since longtime Atlanta Falcon Roddy White in 2005. Palmer measured 6’1”, and 210 pounds with the Blazers.
Michael Pratt (Tulane QB) - Green Bay Packers, #245 Overall
Throughout his four years with the Green Wave, Pratt threw for 9,611 yards, 90 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. The seventh round was admittedly much farther than most thought Pratt would fall, however, getting to backup Jordan Love and learn from Packers' quarterbacks coach Tom Clements is a good spot to be in.