NFL Draft: New Orleans Saints Sign Colorado State Tight End Dallin Holker
Following this past weekend's NFL Draft, Colorado State tight end Dallin Holker was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints.
While Holker was a tight end in college, scouts also noted his ability to play fullback at the next level.
Holker spent the majority of his time in college at BYU after graduating high school in 2019, but never found a major role in the offense upon returning from his Mormon mission trip in 2021. He transferred to CSU prior to the 2023 season.
At CSU in 2023, Holker was a team captain and finished the season as a finalist for the Mackey Award, given annually to the best tight end in FBS. He was a first team All-Mountain West selection for the season. He racked up six touchdown catches, a single-season record for a tight end at CSU, as well as 64 total receptions for 767 yards. Holker also had a rushing touchdown against San Diego State. He finished his college career with 106 receptions with 1288 yards and nine touchdowns.
NFL Rookie Minicamps will take place May 3-6 or May 10-13 this spring.