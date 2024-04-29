MAC Football 2024 NFL Draft Recap
The Mid-American Conference saw two of the league's more productive defensive players from the last handful of years reach the NFL over the weekend. The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their secondary with the addition of Toledo star cornerback Quinyon Mitchell in the first round. Meanwhile, their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, selected standout Western Michigan defensive end Marshawn Kneeland in the second round.
The MAC has now at least two selections in the NFL Draft every season since 1996. Mitchell marked the MAC's first selection in the first round since 2017. Kneeland marked WMU's fifth selection since 2020.
Let's have a deeper look at this latest duo of former MAC players to get a crack at the National Football League
Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo DB) - Philadelphia Eagles, #22
At Toledo, Mitchell helped guide the Rockets to the 2022 MAC title and earned all-conference nods multiple times. He finished his college career with 124 total tackles. In the last two seasons, Mitchell totaled 37 passes defended with six interceptions.
Marshawn Kneeland (Western Michigan DL) - Dallas Cowboys, #56
Standing at 6’3”, 275 pounds, Kneeland had 57 total tackles and matched his career high in sacks at 4.5 with two forced fumbles this past season. In his four-year career, Kneeland totaled 149 total tackles with 12.5 sacks. He was a second team All-MAC selection this past season.