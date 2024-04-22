TRANSFER PORTAL: MacIntyre’s First Recruit Enters Portal For FIU
On Friday, FIU defensive lineman DJ Aiken entered the transfer portal. Aiken marks the sixth Panther to enter the transfer portal this cycle. When FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre first joined the Panthers, Aiken was his first recruit to commit to the program, then followed by Antonio Patterson.
Coming out of high school, Aiken was a three-star recruit who received offers from Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee and various other Power Five schools before joining MacIntyre at FIU.
Currently standing at 6’3”, 253 pounds, Aiken didn’t receive any playing time with the Panthers, likely playing a role in his decision to enter the portal.
Aiken was with the Panthers throughout this spring season, but with the way the depth chart is looking, Aiken likely wasn’t going to be towards the top given the names they also brought through the transfer portal, which included Tennessee-Martin standout Giovani Davis.