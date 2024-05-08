TRANSFER PORTAL: South Florida Lands FAU DL Decarius Hawthorne
The South Florida Bulls have had a strong offseason in terms of adding to their program for future seasons. That hot streak continued this week with the signing of defensive lineman Decarius Hawthorne. The 6'2", 295-pound lineman had spent the previous four seasons at Florida Atlantic. He was originally a three-star recruit in the class of 2020.
2023 was Hawthorne's most productive season at FAU. Appearing in all 12 games, Hawthorne totaled 18 tackles with seven for a loss and 4.5 sacks. That sack total would have led USF in 2023. In four seasons as an Owl, Hawthorne totaled 13.5 tackles for loss.
USF open the 2024 season on August 31 when they host FCS Bethune Cookman. They'll look to build on last season's 7-6 campaign under head coach Alex Golesh. Golesh will enter his second season as the program's head coach.