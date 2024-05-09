TRANSFER PORTAL: USF Lands Former Bowling Green Running Back Ta'Ron Keith
South Florida's offense picked up yet another intriguing piece this week. Running back Ta'Ron Keith announced his commitment to USF via his Instagram page on Wednesday morning.
Keith spent the previous four seasons at Bowling Green State University, but briefly transferred to Western Kentucky this offseason.
RELATED: REPORT: Miami (OH) RB Kevin Davis Will Return After Transfer Consideration
The transfer returns Keith to his home state after prepping at Mainland High in DeLand, Florida.
At BGSU, Keith rushed 151 times for 693 yards with five touchdowns. He also caught 104 passes for 1034 yards with eight touchdown catches. The versatile 5'9" 185-pound back joins a USF team that will include likely starter Nay'Quan Wright, who ran for 797 yards last season after transferring from Florida.
USF open the 2024 season on August 31 when they host FCS Bethune Cookman. They'll look to build on last season's 7-6 campaign under head coach Alex Golesh. Golesh will enter his second season as the program's head coach.