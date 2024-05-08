TRANSFER PORTAL: Kent State Defensive Tackle CJ West Commits To Indiana
The Indiana Hoosiers received a commitment from one of the Mid-American Conference's better defenders on Wednesday morning. CJ West announced his intention to play for Curt Cignetti's team on social media with the caption "Let's get after it Bloomington! Go Hoosiers!!!"
RELATED: TRANSFER PORTAL: Utah State QB Cooper Legas Headed To Tulsa
West spent the last four seasons at Kent State, where he totaled 110 tackles with 19.5 for a loss and seven sacks. He appeared in 39 games. In 2023, West forced a fumble in addition to seven TFLs and two sacks. He was a third-team All-MAC selection last season.
A native of LaGrange Park, Illinois, Kent State had West listed as 6'2" and 315 pounds. He was a three-star recruit coming out of Nazareth Academy. He originally committed to Kent State over offers from Minnesota, Bowling Green, Eastern Illinois, Illinois State, Northern Illinois, Toledo, and Western Michigan.
West will be a graduate student in 2024. He has one season of eligibility remaining.