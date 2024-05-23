South Florida Football: Alex Golesh Comments On New Running Back Signing
Running back Ta'Ron Keith announced his commitment to transfer to South Florida earlier this month. On Thursday, the USF football program officially announced the signing of Keith with an excited quote from head coach Alex Golesh about his new backfield weapon.
RELATED: Rice Owls Hint At Starting QB With Familiar Name
"Fired up to be bringing Ta'Ron back to his home state for one last year in front of his family and friends! His versatile style of play will be an added bonus to our offense and special teams," Golesh said.
Keith spent the previous four seasons at Bowling Green State University, but briefly transferred to Western Kentucky this offseason. Keith played high school football at Mainland High in DeLand, Florida.
RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: G5 Teams Most Likely To Make The 2024-25 College Football Playoff
The versatile 5'9" 185-pound back rushed 151 times for 693 yards with five touchdowns. He also caught 104 passes for 1034 yards with eight touchdown catches.
USF open the 2024 season on August 31 when they host FCS Bethune Cookman. Golesh led the Bulls to a 7-6 record last season in his first year with the program.