FIU Football: Early Look At 2025 Recruiting Class
FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre and his staff had a strong recruiting class in 2024, and are already building on it with their 2025 class.
One of the nicer stories in that group is tight end Sean Burke, brother of FIU offensive lineman Travis Burke. The younger Burke was at the recent recruitment camps at FIU and was reportedly impressing the staff. Standing at 6'5" and 210 pounds, there's room for even more physical growth. FIU is currently Burke's only reported offer.
The Panthers went back into the Miami Central market for the first time since flipping Keyone Jenkins' commitment from Auburn back to FIU and will bring in offensive lineman Jeremy Smith Jr. The Miami Central product standing at 6'7," 270 pounds still has time to get bigger and stronger. He will also be a strong candidate to receive playing time within the next two years, after the current crop of offensive lineman eventually depart.
The Panthers are also continuing to add depth to the running back room. In 2025, they already have one committed in Sterling Joseph out of Edison, Floirida. He held 14 offers before committing to FIU. Four of the 14 offers were from P4 schools (Duke, Syracuse, Louisville and Maryland) and some of the top Group of Five programs such as Liberty, Appalachian State and USF.
In the past two seasons, Joseph has rushed for 1,507 yards, 12 touchdowns and averaged 88.6 yards per game. His best season came in 2023 where he ran for 1,339 yards and 11 touchdowns. He only played in six games his freshman year.
In the 2024 class, FIU brought in wide recievers Eric Nelson and Nicholas Smith. In 2025, the Panthers are set to bring in a corps of Kenny Williams, Darius Johnson and Amari Isaac. Williams held offers from five schools including FIU and a power four school in West Virginia. Johnson, the Northwestern product held 22 offers including FIU and four P4 offers. Amari Isaac recieved a couple offers, but is certainly an underrated name at the moment.
On the defensive side of things, the second Northwestern product to commit is cornerback Devin Brown. At the moment, FIU is his only offer, but that'll likely change with his speed and athleticism. In four games played this past season, Brown had ten total tackles, eight solo tackles, two assisted tackles and one pass deflected.
FIU's 2025 class will have their first chance to sign with the Panthers in early December.