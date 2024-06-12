G5 Football Daily

RECRUITING: 2025 Tampa QB Commits To Tom Herman & Florida Atlantic

Joe Londergan

Nov 3, 2017; Boca Raton, FL, USA; A general view of a Florida Atlantic Owls helmet prior to the game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at FAU Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
On Monday, Carrollwood Day (Tampa Bay, Florida) quarterback Jordan Magwood announced his commitment to Florida Atlantic football. Magwood is a 5'10" prospect, with an approximate weight of 215 pounds and a three-star rating from 247Sports.

The Owls are currently led by former Houston and Texas head coach Tom Herman.

Magwood chose FAU over an offer list that included Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Tulane, Georgia Southern, and Marshall, among others.

Per his MaxPreps page, Magwood completed 130 passes on 191 attempts for 2177 yards with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2023. He also rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns as a Junior.

Magwood's first opportunity to sign for the Owls will be December 4, 2024. He enters an FAU QB room that, currently, includes four quarterbacks with multiple years of eligibility.

The Owls are heading into their second season under Herman's direction after going 4-8 in 2023. FAU will open their 2024 season on August 30 at Michigan State.

Joe Londergan

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

