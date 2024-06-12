RECRUITING: 2025 Tampa QB Commits To Tom Herman & Florida Atlantic
On Monday, Carrollwood Day (Tampa Bay, Florida) quarterback Jordan Magwood announced his commitment to Florida Atlantic football. Magwood is a 5'10" prospect, with an approximate weight of 215 pounds and a three-star rating from 247Sports.
The Owls are currently led by former Houston and Texas head coach Tom Herman.
RELATED: RECRUITING: 2025 NorCal Quarterback Visiting Air Force Football This Week
Magwood chose FAU over an offer list that included Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Tulane, Georgia Southern, and Marshall, among others.
Per his MaxPreps page, Magwood completed 130 passes on 191 attempts for 2177 yards with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2023. He also rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns as a Junior.
RELATED: RECRUITING: 2025 Florida Corner Gavin Jenkins Commits to Toledo
Magwood's first opportunity to sign for the Owls will be December 4, 2024. He enters an FAU QB room that, currently, includes four quarterbacks with multiple years of eligibility.
The Owls are heading into their second season under Herman's direction after going 4-8 in 2023. FAU will open their 2024 season on August 30 at Michigan State.