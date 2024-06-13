TRANSFER PORTAL: Colorado LB, English Import Kofi Taylor-Barrocks Lands At UTEP
Scotty Walden's UTEP program added a linebacker with some international flair from the transfer portal this week.
Kofi Taylor-Barrocks announced his commitment to the Miners on X after spending just over a month in the portal.
A native of London, England, Taylor-Barrocks prepped at the NFL Academy in London before joining the University of Colorado prior to the 2023 season. He appeared in just one game for Deion Sanders and the Buffs. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Taylor-Barrocks, a 6'3" 220-pound prospect, joins a UTEP program that lost leading tackler Tyrice Knight to the NFL Draft and third leading tackler Kobe Hylton to the transfer portal this offseason.
After firing Dana Dimel, UTEP also hired Walden this offseason after a succesful stint in the FCS at Austin Peay University.
The Miners open the 2024 season on August 31 at Nebraska. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET.