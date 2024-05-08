TRANSFER PORTAL: Utah State QB Cooper Legas Headed To Tulsa
Former Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas is expected to transfer to Tulsa, per 247Sports’ Chris Hummer.
The signal caller appeared in 21 games over the last three seasons with 15 starts during his career with the Aggies, throwing for 3,485 yards with 32 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. Legas’ best collegiate season came last year where he started seven of the nine games he appeared in, throwing for 1,815 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
RELATED: REPORT: Miami (OH) RB Kevin Davis Will Return After Transfer Consideration
The Orem, Utah native was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and chose Utah State over offers from several programs including BYU, Air Force and Arkansas.
Legas holds ranks among the top-12 in several Utah State passing categories including career completion percentage (62.6%) which ranks him third all-time in school history and his 32 touchdown passes ranks him 11th all-time. Also, last season’s 64.8 completion percentage (138-of-213) is the fourth-best in school history while his 32 completions at No. 25 Iowa (9/2/23) are the second-most in a single game in school history.
Legas will arrive at Tulsa looking to compete for a starting quarterback job under Golden Hurricanes' second-year head coach Kevin Wilson. Tulsa saw five players attempt passes last season as Wilson’s team went 4-8 in his first season with the program.