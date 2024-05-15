TRANSFER PORTAL: Louisiana-Monroe Lands Oklahoma QB General Booty
The player with arguably the most unique name in college football, currently, has decided on his next school. Redshirt junior quarterback General Booty announced his commitment to the ULM Warhawks via his Instagram page on Wednesday.
Booty played his high school football for four different schools in Texas and California, and was a three-star recruit in the class of 2021. He then played his first college season Tyler Junior College where he threw for 3,410 yards with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed 70 times for 250 yards and two touchdowns.
He spent the previous two seasons with the Sooners, where he appeared in two games but registered no stats. Booty, who measures 6'2" and 197 pounds, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining for the Warhawks.
ULM replaced Terry Bowden with Bryant Vincent as head coach this offseason after a 2-10 campaign in 2023. The Warhawks are scheduled to open their 2024 season on August 29 when they host Jackson State.