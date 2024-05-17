TRANSFER PORTAL: Troy Football Lands Former Four-Star Receiver From Cal
The defending back-to-back Sun Belt champions were able to land an intriguing offensive piece from the transfer portal on Friday. Former Mississippi State and Cal receiver Marquez Dortch announced his commitment to the Trojans via social media in the early afternoon.
Coming out of Mississippi's George County High School in 2022, Dortch was a four-star recruit, ranked by On3.
Dortch, now a redshirt sophomore measuring six-feet tall and 170 pounds, appeared in one game for Mississippi State in 2022 catching one pass for one yard. He did not appear in a game for Cal in 2023. Dortch will have three years of eligibility left as he returns to the southeast.
Troy will open the 2024 season on August 31 when they host the University of Nevada Wolf Pack. The Trojans will enter their first season under the direction of former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker as head coach.