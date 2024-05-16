FIU FOOTBALL: Top Targets Remaining in Transfer Portal
While we may be heading into the summer months of the offseason, that doesn’t mean the transfer portal will slow down. For The FIU Panthers, no starters entered the spring portal and head coach Mike MacIntyre and his staff return 68% of their production from last season.
On a recent episode of the Paws Up Podcast, MacIntyre noted that for a player entering the spring portal, it feels like they will be playing catch up. “The guys that you get in January, percentage-wise play a lot more than the guys you get in May or June,” said Mike MacIntyre. “It’s hard for them to pick everything up, learn, get in there and go.”
Despite maybe being a bit behind, addressing needs through the portal always makes sense. Plenty of Power Four teams are still bringing in some of the top names in the portal to address certain positions. The Panthers have the chance to do the same in a football hotbed such as South Florida.
Isaiah Augustave - Arkansas, Running Back
In his freshman campaign, Augustave played in 11 games, the now-former Razorback ran for 202 yards and one touchdown last season. His best game came against FIU where he ran for 101 yards on 14 attempts. The former four-star prospect was then named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week.
Although the Panthers have a deep running back room with Lexington Joseph returning and having both Shomari Lawrence and Kejon Owens in the room, Joseph will be done after this season, and in past years, the Panthers have been no strangers to having an offense with more than two backs. Someone like Augustave would add great depth for the future.
Morven Joseph - Florida Atlantic, Linebacker
Coming out of high school, the Panthers offered Joseph, but this was in the Butch Davis era. In two seasons with the Owls, the Florida native had 58 total tackles, 27 assisted tackles, 31 assisted tackles and 2.5 sacks.
An FIU linebacker room that featured Donovan Manuel and Reggie Peterson last season was beefed up following the Panthers recruiting class can see the addition of a former four-star who knows Conference USA well and has experience at the Group of Five level.
Roy Alexander, UAlbany, Wide Receiver
Adding another wide receiver to the mix would help bolster the arsenal for quarterback Keyone Jenkins. Alexander is also a Fort Myers native, so a return to his home state would be something that makes sense as he goes into his graduate year.
Through three seasons in one of the best offenses in FCS football, Alexander hauled in 87 receptions for 1,175 yards and six touchdowns. A speedy receiver like Alexander makes a lot of sense with the departure of Jalen Bracey and this also adds experience to a rather young wide receiver room.
Antonio Camon, Pitt, Defensive Lineman
Standing at 6’2,” 245 pounds, Antonio Camon’s addition would bring size and a Power Four player to the defensive line. Camon didn’t play with Pitt, but was expected to be a big piece on their defense in 2024.
In his two seasons at Tampa Tech High, the defensive lineman had 131 total tackles, 62 solo tackles, 69 assisted tackles, 44 tackles for loss and 5.2 sacks.
The current defensive line at FIU is a solid one, but the addition of someone like Camon could take them to the next level. Someone with four years of eligibility as well. He went to Pitt over Duke, Florida State, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Penn State and Virginia Tech.