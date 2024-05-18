TRANSFER PORTAL: Georgia Bulldogs RB Andrew Paul Commits To Jacksonville State
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks received a valuable addition to their offensive backfield on Friday. Former Georgia running back Andrew Paul will transfer to Rich Rodriguez's team for the 2024 season. His agency announced the move on social media.
A native of Dallas, Texas, Paul redshirted at Georgia in 2022, his first college season. In 2023, he appeared in seven games with 129 yards on 29 carries and one rushing touchdown. He also caught a touchdown pass. The former three-star recruit was listed at 5'11" and 218 pounds on Georgia's roster. He'll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Paul joins a Jacksonville State offense that will also include veterans Ron Wiggins and Anwar Lewis. Rodriguez's offense ran running plays roughly 63% of the time in the 2023 season. The Gamecocks also added former Connecticut quarterback Zion Turner.
Jacksonville State host Coastal Carolina on August 29 to open up the 2024 campaign.