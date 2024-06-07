Is Boise State Football's Malachi Nelson The Top Transfer In The G5?
The Boise State Broncos have high expectations for themselves in the first full year of Spencer Danielson's reign as head coach. One of the reasons for those expectations has been the addition of former USC quarterback and former California high school player of the year Malachi Nelson.
Nelson was also the #1 recruit in the nation for the 2022 class, as rated by ESPN.
This week, CBS Sports' David Cobb named Nelson as the top transfer player in the G5 for the 2024 season.
"Nelson, the No. 15 QB from the portal, spent a lot of time under the spotlight for a player with just three career pass attempts," Cobb said of Nelson's past accolades.
Nelson was included in a list of transfer players that also included Texas State's Jordan McCloud and Tulane's Ty Thompson.
In today's college football, it's hard to overstate the importance a talented new quarterback can have on a team, even on one like Boise that already has a solid roster. However, in Nelson's case, he still has to technically win the job over former starter Maddux Madsen. Madsen missed the latter part of the season and the entire spring with an injury.
If he does get the starting nod, Nelson's first opportunity for the Broncos will be their season opener at Georgia Southern on August 31.