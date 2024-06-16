MAC Football: 2025 Linebacker Noah Knigga Commits To Eastern Michigan
On Friday, Eastern Michigan received the commitment of three-star linebacker Noah Knigga. He held offers from ten total schools. He received one power conference offer from West Virginia.
Through three seasons of high school football, Knigga has posted 207 total tackles, 109 assisted tackles, 98 solo tackles and 14 sacks. His best season came in his sophomore year where he had a career-high 87 total tackles, 51 assisted tackles, 36 solo tackles and seven sacks. Standing at 6'2," 210 pounds, Knigga will provide another big body in the Eagles linebacker room.
In 2023, the Eastern Michigan defense ranked seventh in the Mid-American Conference. Where the Eagles did find success was by forcing fumbles, leading the MAC in that category. Eastern Michigan also struggled to get to the quarterback as they were 10th in the conference in sacks. Last season, senior linebacker Chase Kline led the team with 143 total tackles.
Last season, Eastern Michigan finished with an overall record of 6-7 and went 4-4 in conference play. They are set the kick off the season against soon-to-be MAC opponents UMass. That contest is set for Saturday, August 31st at 3:30 PM ET in Amherst, Massachussets. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.
Knigga's first opportunity to sign as an Eagle will come in early December 2024.