Boise State Football: Insider Provides Update On QB Competition
In 2024, the Boise State Broncos will look for a quarterback to replace the production of Taylen Green, who shouldered the majority of the duties last season. With Green now at Arkansas, Boise State’s most likely candidates are returning redshirt sophomore Maddux Madsen and USC transfer sophomore Malachi Nelson.
On Wednesday, KTVB sports reporter Jay Tust shared to X updates on the QB competition from head coach Spencer Danielson.
Per Tust, Madsen currently is leading Nelson by a slim margin after the spring.
“Maddux Madsen will get ‘blue’ reps with Malachi Nelson getting ‘orange’ reps to start the summer. The QB battle is far from over, but it suggests MM has the edge,” Tust states.
Madsen has not participated in full-contact drills this spring after an injury ended his season in 2023. Madsen appeared in nine games last season for the Broncos, completing 81 passes on 132 attempts for 1191 yards and nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
Nelson transferred from USC this offseason where he did not appear in a game. Nelson was the #1 high school recruit in the 2022 class, per ESPN recruiting rankings. He was California’s Gatorade Player of the Year in both 2021 and 2022.
Boise State open the 2023 season on August 31 when they travel to Georgia Southern.