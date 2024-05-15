TRANSFER PORTAL: Ex-New Mexico State QB/TE Eli Stowers Heading To Vanderbilt
After Jerry Kill stepped down as the head coach of New Mexico State, a lot of his players entered the portal. A handful of those players also followed him to his new school at Vanderbilt where he is now the Chief Consultant to the Head Coach and Senior Offensive Advisor.
One of the names that departed was Diego Pavia who joined Kill at Vanderbilt fairly quickly after entering his name into the portal. On Wednesday, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz broke the news that quarterback/tight end Eli Stowers will transfer to join Pavia and Kill at Vanderbilt.
RELATED: REPORT: WKU Starting CB Anthony Johnson Jr. Exiting Transfer Portal
In 2023, Stowers played in all 15 games, but primarily as a tight end. He hauled in 35 receptions for 366 yards and two touchdowns. Stowers also ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns while passing for 99 yards and completing four of his 15 passes. Stowers is a multiple-trick pony.
Stowers has Power Four experience, spending two seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to New Mexico State. This is the second time he has entered the portal.
Along with reuniting with his former head coach, he also reunites with his former offensive coordinator Tim Beck as a Commodore. The move for Stowers made a lot of sense as he will be familiar with the offense and he’ll have a familiar face in Diego Pavia throwing passes to him.
Vanderbilt open the 2024 season on August 31 when they host Virginia Tech.