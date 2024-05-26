Lindy's College Football Preview Predicts Liberty To Make 2024 Playoff
Lindy's College Football 2024 Preview magazine was released this month with the staff's predictions for 2024 College Football Playoff. Included were the predicted seedings for the 12 teams that are likely to make the group.
Liberty were predicted to crack the field as the 12th seed with the Group of Five's guaranteed bid.
2024 will mark the first year of an expanded college football playoff field, allowing 12 teams into the playoff instead of four. The G5 team that is ranked the highest by the College Football Playoff selection committee will receive an automatic place in the playoff field.
Liberty compiled a 13-0 record and a Conference USA championship prior to a loss in the Fiesta Bowl to Oregon after the 2023 season. The Flames also had the top rushing offense in FBS with 293.3 yards per game. CBS named Liberty's Jamey Chadwell as the top coach in the Group of Five.
Liberty will begin their 2024 season on August 31 when they host FCS Campbell. The Flames are once again expected to be the frontrunner for the Conference USA championship. If they're able to do so with an undefeated record once again, it's difficult to imagine they won't receive heavy consideration for the playoff.