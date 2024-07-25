Colorado State WR Tory Horton Named Preseason All-American By College Football News
In the Mountain West, Colorado State wide receiver and team captain Tory Horton was one of the league's top receivers in 2023, averaging 94.7 receiving yards per game. Several national outlets are expecting an even bigger season in 2024.
College Football News released their preseason All-America selections early Wednesday morning. Horton was named as a member of the second-team offense.
Horton led the Mountain West in receptions per game last with eight, landing him on the all-conference first team. As CSU quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi continues to develop, expect the Rams to continue to look towards Horton for further production.
On the G5 side, College Football News also named Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and James Ferguson-Reynolds to the first team and Old Dominion linebacker Jason Henderson to the second team.
At 6'3" and 185 pounds, Horton is already projected to be an early day-two selection in the 2025 NFL Draft by NFLDraftBuzz.com.
Colorado State's season begins on August 31 at Texas.