Boise State Football Lands 2 Players on College Football News Preseason All-America First Team
Accolades continue to roll in for a select few Boise State Broncos ahead of the 2024 college football season.
College Football News released their preseason All-America selections early Wednesday morning. Only two players from the G5 were named to either the first or second team, both from Boise State.
Junior running back Ashton Jeanty made the first-team offense and junior punter James Ferguson-Reynolds was a first-team specialist.
Jeanty was the Mountain West Offensive Player of the year in 2023 after an NCAA-best 159.67 yards from scrimmage per game. He also led all NCAA running backs with 578 receiving yards. He was recently named the 2024 Mountain West Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. College Football News named Jeanty a first-team All-American last season.
Ferguson-Reynolds led the NCAA with 49.7 yards per punt last season, the best average in Boise State history. He also received preseason All-America honors from Phil Steele earlier this offseason as a third-team selection.
Boise State will face Georgia Southern in their August 31 season-opening matchup in Statesboro, Georgia.