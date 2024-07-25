G5 Football Daily

Boise State Football: Ahmed Hassanein & A'Marion McCoy Named to East-West Shrine Bowl Watch List

Joe Londergan

Nov 24, 2023; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos defensive end Ahmed Hassanein (91) leads team onto the field prior to the first half against the Air Force Falcons at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
Each year, the East-West Shrine Bowl provides college football players to practice and participate in an all-star game in front of NFL scouts and coaches. Prior to the season, the Shrine Bowl releases a list of 1000 draft eligible players who are good candidates for the game itself. That 2024 list was released this week, including two Boise State Broncos: defensive end Ahmed Hassanein and cornerback A'Marion McCoy.

Hassanein, a senior from Cairo, Egypt, was also recently named Mountain West Preseason Co-Defensive Player of The Year. The 6'3" 272-pound athlete was sixth in FBS last season with an impressive 12.5 sacks. He had 53 tackles with 26.5 for a loss.

McCoy was an All-Mountain West honorable mention last season as a transfer from the Bay Area's Laney College. He picked off three passes and had six pass deflestions in 2023.

The Broncos are scheduled to begin their Mountain West Conference title defense on August 31 at Georgia Southern.

The East-West Shrine Bowl will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on January 30, 2025.

