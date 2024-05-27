G.J. Kinne Excited About New & Old Faces For Texas State in 2024
In 2023, Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne led the Bobcats to their best record as an FBS program (8-5) and their first FBS bowl win. In 2024, expectations are arguably higher than they have ever been for Texas State.
Thankfully for Kinne, he'll have many of the major pieces of his offense from last season that averaged a Sun Belt-best 36.7 points per game. He has a new (likely) starting quarterback in former James Madison QB Jordan McCloud, but leading-rusher Ismail Mahdi and leading receiver Joey Hobert have returned. Altogether, 65% of Texas State's total production from last season will return in 2024.
Prior to 2023, Mahdi (Houston Christian) and Hobert (Utah Tech) were two examples of players who transferred in with multiple years of eligibility. Kinne's staff made an effort to find players where that was the case, hoping they could lay a foundation for years to come.
"I think last year, just finding guys that we thought could upgrade our roster, and I think we hit on a bunch of guys, which was good to see," Kinne said during Sun Belt spring media availability. "I think it was more about finding quality people, quality players, and anytime you can do that, you give yourself a chance. We're continuing to do that."
Alongside former Sun Belt Player of the Year McCloud, the backfield will be bolstered this season by former UTEP running backs Deion Hankins and Torrance Burgess Jr. On the defensive side of the ball, former four-star edge players Tunmise Adeleye (Michigan State) and Steven Parker (Incarnate Word) are incredibly intriguing additions.
If the Bobcats play their cards right, they could be back in the FBS postseason for a second consecutive year, which has yet to happen in San Marcos. They may even contend for the Sun Belt Conference title.
Kinne and his team will begin the season on August 31 against Lamar.