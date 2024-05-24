RECRUITING: Appalachian State Lands 2025 Utah Quarterback
On Thursday, Lehi (Utah) High School quarterback Jett Niu in the class of 2025 committed to Appalachian State. Niu is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and held nine other offers, including three Power Four offers.
This past season, Niu reportedly threw for 2,812 yards, 31 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He had a .653 completion percentage and averaged 234.3 yards per game.
RELATED: Rice Owls Hint At Starting QB With Familiar Name
App State gave Niu his first FBS offer during an unofficial visit on January 17th. According to 247Sports, he’s expected to go back for an official visit from June 13-15, but this time as a commit.
Standing at 6’2,’ 185 pounds, Niu’s height stands out with nice ability to move in the pocket and he is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the class of 2025. The ability to distributing the ball to all of his receivers is something else that also stands out about the high schooler's game.
RELATED: SEC Lineman Commits To Louisiana Via The Transfer Portal
The situation that the 2025 commit is entering is a favorable one. Current starter Joey Aguilar is a senior, so Niu theoretically won’t have to wait too long behind him to get his shot.
The Mountaineers kick off their season against East Tennessee State at home on Saturday, August 31.