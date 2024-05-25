RECRUITING: Alabama QB Commits To Georgia Southern For 2025
Georgia Southern received a commitment from, potentially, their quarterback of the future this week. Moody, Alabama signal caller Charlie Johnston announced his intention to join the Eagles in Statesboro following his high school graduation in 2025. He announced his decision on social media this past Thursday.
Johnston is listed at 6'5" and 200 pounds by 247Sports with a three-star rating. 247 also lists him as the #53 recruit in the state of Alabama for the class of 2025. Per his MaxPreps page, Johnston completed 181 passes on 296 attempts for 2559 yards with 29 touchdowns and only four interceptions in 2023.
Following a commitment from Auburn High School wide receiver, Georgia Southern now have two commitments in the 2025 recruiting class, both from the state of Alabama.
Clay Helton enters his third season as the head coach of the Eagles in 2024. In both of his previous seasons, the Eagles have accumulated a record of 6-7 with bowl game losses. The Eagles kick off the 2024 on August 31 when they host Boise State.