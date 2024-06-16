RECRUITING: Boise State Gets 2025 Commitment From 3-Star Cornerback
Boise State added to their 2025 recruiting class over the weekend with a commitment from defensive back Christopher Solis-Lumar. The three-star recruit (247Sports) measures in at 6'2" and 175 pounds, approximately.
Solis-Lumar chose Boise State over an offer list that also included San Diego State, Portland State, Bethune-Cookman. He completed an official visit to Boise over the weekend.
Per his MaxPreps page, Solis-Lumar posted 42 tackles with 11 passes defended and an interception last season at California's Glendora High School. He also had five catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on offense.
Solis-Lumar's first opportunity to sign for the Broncos will be December 4, 2024. He will enter a Broncos secondary that should show improvement this coming season after allowing the most passing yards in the Mountain West last season.
Boise State enter the 2024 season as the defending Mountain West Conference champions. Spencer Danielson took over the program during the season and was promoted from interim head coach to full-time head coach at the conclusion. Their 2024 campaign will begin on August 31 at Geogria State.