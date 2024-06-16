G5 Football Daily

RECRUITING: Boise State Gets 2025 Commitment From 3-Star Cornerback

Joe Londergan

Dec 23, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; General view of Boise State Broncos helmets on the sidelines during the 2015 Poinsettia Bowl against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; General view of Boise State Broncos helmets on the sidelines during the 2015 Poinsettia Bowl against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Boise State added to their 2025 recruiting class over the weekend with a commitment from defensive back Christopher Solis-Lumar. The three-star recruit (247Sports) measures in at 6'2" and 175 pounds, approximately.

RECRUITING: MAC Football: 2025 Linebacker Noah Knigga Commits To Eastern Michigan

Solis-Lumar chose Boise State over an offer list that also included San Diego State, Portland State, Bethune-Cookman. He completed an official visit to Boise over the weekend.

Per his MaxPreps page, Solis-Lumar posted 42 tackles with 11 passes defended and an interception last season at California's Glendora High School. He also had five catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on offense.

RECRUITING: Marshall Football: Wake Forest Transfer QB Mitch Griffis Steps Away From Football

Solis-Lumar's first opportunity to sign for the Broncos will be December 4, 2024. He will enter a Broncos secondary that should show improvement this coming season after allowing the most passing yards in the Mountain West last season.

Boise State enter the 2024 season as the defending Mountain West Conference champions. Spencer Danielson took over the program during the season and was promoted from interim head coach to full-time head coach at the conclusion. Their 2024 campaign will begin on August 31 at Geogria State.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/Mountain West