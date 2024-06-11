RECRUITING: Kent State Nabs 6 2025 Commitments In Productive OV Weekend
This past weekend, the Kent State football program hosted over a dozen prospects on campus, looking to add to their 2025 recruiting class. The Golden Flashes exited the weekend with six new commits.
Kenni Burns' club is now up to ten commitments in the 2025 class, more than any other MAC program.
Arguably the most notable commitments in this latest crop are three-star prospects Derrick Jackson III and Maurice Stephens. Stephens is a wide receiver from Ballard High School in Louisville, Kentucky. Stephens is also the #15 recruit from the state of Kentucky, per 247Sports. Jackson, from Detroit's Cass Technical, is 247Sports' #38 recruit in the nation.
Commitments in the class of 2025 will have their first chance to sign their National Letters of Intent on December 4, 2024.
Kent State's 2024 season kicks off on August 31 at Pittsburgh.
Maurice Stephens - Wide Receiver - 6'2" & 175 pounds - Ballard High School - Louisville, Kentucky
Trey Rubinstein - Linebacker - 6'3" & 195 pounds - Napoleon High School - Napoleon, OH
Rafael Terrero - Linebacker - 6'3" & 205 pounds - Emmaus High School - Emmaus, Pennsylvania
Anthony Jeffery. - 5'8" & 190 pounds - Thomson High School - Thomson, Georgia
BuddyRow Garrer - Wide Receiver - 5'10" & 180 pounds - Evans High School - Evans, Georgia
Derrick Jackson III - Athlete - 6'0" & 185 pounds - Cass Technical - Detroit, Michigan