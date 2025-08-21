HBCU Legends

3 HBCU Football Indoor Facilities vs. Oregon's Mega Sports Project
3 HBCU Football Indoor Facilities vs. Oregon's Mega Sports Project / GSU
Grambling State University, in a significant display of commitment to its football program, has joined the ranks of HBCUs investing in an indoor practice facility.

Delaware State and Texas Southern have previously announced their plans to build indoor infrastructures, but haven't officially started construction to date.

At Texas Southern, the building will be dedicated to the football team and marching band, which also falls under the school's athletic department. TSU's vice president of athletics, Dr. Kevin Granger, was spearheading the project before his suspension this summer. We are uncertain about the direction of the project since the institution has not named an official interim athletic director.

DSU New Facility
DSU New Facility / DSU Athletics

Delaware State was the first HBCU athletic program to devote a "plan also included an upgrade to the football field house and administration offices, as well as building an indoor practice facility and a new grandstand for Alumni Stadium."

The Hornets hope to build a 70,000-square-foot structure featuring a 50-yard field, new locker rooms, study labs, a dining facility, a reception area, and meeting spaces for the football team.

GSU New Proposed Practice Facility
GSU New Proposed Practice Facility / Grambling State Athletics

Grambling State's plans include a climate-controlled unit with a 70-yard turf field, sports medicine facilities, strength development areas, and team preparation spaces.

"This design concept is more than an idea-it's a promise," Dr. Trayvean Scott, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, said. "We are preparing champions who will carry forward the legacy of Grambling State. This facility is designed with them in mind, ensuring our student-athletes have the tools to compete and excel in every season."

HBCU INDOOR FACILITIES COMPARISON

How do the indoor facilities of HBCUs measure up against the Oregon Ducks' new building project? The Ducks are in the process of constructing what they claim will be the largest indoor football practice facility in the nation for a college program. Let's take a closer look at this impressive structure.

According to the school's YouTube video, it will stand up to 100 feet tall, with the signature Oregon "O" bent to form the roof over the practice field.

Oregon Football Facility
Oregon Football Facility / Oregon YouTube Channel

The Ducks facility is 140,000 square feet, twice the size of Grambling's. Also, nearly 30,000 to 40,000 square feet will be added to the current Hatfield-Dowlin Complex, with runways and transfer areas connected.  

Inside the enormous building are self-cleaning lockers, marble showers, and Ferrari leather chairs will be available for the players' use.

Pros of Indoor Practice Facilities

Cons of Indoor Practice Facilities

  • High Cost: Building and maintaining indoor facilities requires a significant financial investment. Ongoing operational costs such as climate control and equipment upkeep can strain athletic department budgets.
  • Space and Scheduling: Indoor practice spaces are often smaller than outdoor fields, which could limit scrimmaging and larger group activities.
  • Expectations Management: Athletes and coaches may expect indoor facilities to be top-tier at all times, placing higher pressure on maintenance standards compared to natural fields.
  • Potential Loss of Adaptation: Exclusively training indoors could leave athletes less prepared for outdoor playing conditions, such as wind or heat, which they’ll encounter during actual games.

Facilities as a Recruitment Factor

The new facilities at HBCU athletic programs could greatly improve recruitment, ushering in a new era of opportunity.

HBCUs must have the support from alumni and sponsors for continued long-term success of these facilities.  Which begs the question: Would the new buildings overshadow the need for better coaching and player development, or enhance it?

The athletic directors and administrators at Grambling State, Texas Southern, and Delaware State are making significant advancements that will promote a promising future for HBCU athletic programs and create opportunities for growth and success.

We shall see.

Published
