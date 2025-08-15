Oregon Ducks Indoor Practice Facility Update: Deeper Look Into New Upgrades
The Oregon Ducks have had construction going on for the past couple of months. The football program is undergoing construction on a new indoor practice facility. It will be next to Autzen Stadium, taking up where the two old practice fields once were.
Earlier in the year, the program broke ground on the new facility, the "2.MO." As the project develops, more information is being released about the new facilities. It is set to be 170,000 square feet total, featuring 130,000 square feet of field plus a 40,000 square foot connector featuring an expanded weight room and a players' lounge.
Oregon Ducks New Indoor Practice Facility
The team released the second episode of the fall camp, “2025 Fall Camp: Under Construction,” which provided more details on the indoor practice facility.
In addition to being 40,000 square feet, it will be the largest indoor facility in the nation. It will stand approximately 100 feet tall. While it is an indoor facility, there will still be two new outdoor fields next to it.
In addition to the weight room and players' lounge, which will overlook the practice fields, 2.MO will feature a nutrition and recovery area. There is an added players' lounge on the rooftop, which will overlook Autzen Stadium.
There will also be meeting rooms and classrooms connected to the field. The location will make it simple for the athletes to transition from meetings to on-field activities, keeping the flow of practices going.
While the project will not be completed until 2027, there is excitement over the future facilities that fans, players, and recruits can look forward to.
What A New Facility Means For Oregon
The new indoor facility will greatly impact the Oregon Ducks. Once built, the program will have updated equipment that will directly impact the team come game day. The Oregon Ducks are one of the top teams in the nation, and having a cohesive area to train will help boost the players both mentally and physically.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' A'lique Terry Addresses Offensive Line's Cohesiveness
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Why Jurrion Dickey Is Suspended
MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Shocking Denver Broncos' Quarterback Bo Nix Cut Prediction
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings: Oregon Ducks Shake Up Standings
In addition to the updated equipment, the overall culture of the team will be affected by the facilities. Oregon already has a strong culture, but the new players' lounge and having everything the athletes need in one spot could help with team bonding. In the end, the bond will only benefit the Ducks on the field.
Impact On Recruiting
One of the biggest effects new facilities have on schools is recruiting. When it comes to visits, the updated facilities are one of the aspects of the campus that potential recruits look for. Not only for the features, but it also shows that programs are investing money in the football team.
The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have been among the top recruiters in the nation for the past couple of years, looking to maintain a strong team. The Ducks are on the hunt for a national championship win, and bringing in the top talent in the nation is the way to do it. With the facility being built, incoming recruits know what they can expect and get excited about the future.
The class of 2027 could be the first freshman class to be able to utilize the new facilities. The Ducks have received two commitments from the recruiting class: four-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman and three-star edge Cameron Pritchett.
With updated information and photos of the new indoor practice facilities, Lanning and the Ducks can show potential players and continue to bring in talented recruits.
As the Ducks await the planned completion in 2027, the team is using Rich Brooks Field at Autzen Stadium and the Moshofsky Center to practice. While there is still time until the construction is over, there is much anticipation for the team to use the state-of-the-art facilities.