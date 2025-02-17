Oregon Ducks Football Facility Multi-Million Dollar Expansion Under Construction
The Oregon Ducks athletics facility, the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex, is under construction for expansion. A new University of Oregon indoor athletics training facility next to Autzen Stadium is a huge win for the Ducks football team, which already boasts the No. 1 football facilities in college football.
The video below shows the details of the construction in Eugene, Oregon, which includes moving the two outdoor practice fields from their current location.
One of the renderings is below.
The project is fully donor-funded and allows for the other Oregon teams to have more access to the Moshofsky Center, where the football team currently practices indoors.
The new facility size is expected to be a massive 140,000 square feet The enhancements also inclde an additional 30,000 square feet of renovations of the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
In 2024, the city of Eugene and University of Oregon completed negotiations over a land swap that will allow the Ducks to begin work on the latest project. The agreement states construction of all university facilities is to be completed by Dec. 31, 2029.
The Hatfield-Dowlin Complex was completed in 2013 and introduced self-cleansing lockers, one of Nike's finest innovations. The facilities grabbed headlines and turned heads with the use of marble in the showers and Ferrari leather chairs. Oregon was one of the initial programs to include a barber shop into its player lounge.
Is an Autzen Stadium expansion on the horizon? Autzen stadium currently accommodates 54,000 people while the average Big Ten stadium can fit more than 71,000.
"We've long been looking at that north side” said Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens to John Canzano on the Bald-Faced Truth. “Our north side ticket holders have been extremely loyal and patient. I don't know that we'll go into it with expansion as a goal necessarily. We will go into it with, in the modern expansion experience, what other premium options do we need to offer?"
The 2025 football schedule features highly anticipated home matchups against Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Indiana Hoosiers, Wisconsin Badgers, Minnesota Golden Gophers and USC Trojans. These games are not only attracting Oregon fans to the upcoming games but a surge of interest fromopposing teams' fans as well.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning reflected on Nike Co-Founder and Oregon Alum, Phil Knight's impact on the University of Oregon and collegiate athletics.
"He loves this University," Lanning said. "He means the world to this University. I think so often Phil gets acknowledged for what he does for the football program, but when you talk about a philanthropist and what he does, him and his wife Penny, what they do for the greater good of the world, what's college sports look like without Phil Knight?"
"And what's athletics in general look like without Phil Knight? And what's cancer research look like without Phil Knight? I don't know that you can put that into words. We're grateful for his contributions. And certainly a big part of us having success is making sure that we get the opportunity to acknowledge him," said Lanning.
The Ducks continue to level up their facilities to stay in the forefront of college football innovation, which will only help Lanning's efforts on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal.