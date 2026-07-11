SWAC Predicted Order of Finish: QB-Driven Teams Impact to Fight for Conference Title
HOUSTON — Before SWAC Media Day takes place on Wednesday, our HBCU Legends Advanced Analytics has predicted another close SWAC football race in 2026. Making a compelling case in the league will be the quarterbacks.
The signal-callers’ play, steady coaching, and strong defenses are expected to make this one of the most exciting championship battles in recent years.
Alabama State starts the season with the conference's most experienced quarterback, Andrew Body. Defending champion Prairie View A&M strengthened its roster through the transfer portal. Jackson State is still a top contender under T.C. Taylor, and Texas Southern, Alabama A&M, Bethune-Cookman, Grambling State, and Southern all made offseason changes that could shake up the standings.
PREDICTING THE WEST
Position
Team
Coach
1
Prairie View A&M
Jackson
2
Texas Southern
Dishman
3
Grambling State
Joseph
4
Southern
Faulk
5
Alcorn State
Thomas
6
UAPB
Hampton
PREDICTING THE EAST
Position
Team
Coach
1
Alabama State
Robinson Jr.
2
Jackson State
Taylor
3
Bethune-Cookman
Woodie
4 (tie)
Alabama A&M
Shade
4 (tie)
Florida A&M
Gray Jr
6
MVSU
Buckley
SWAC SIGNAL-CALLERS
The main question for SWAC quarterbacks is not about talent, but about whether they will be available to play.
Andrew Body deserves the preseason spotlight and honors after leading Alabama State to a 10-2 record and a six-game winning streak to end last season. If he stays healthy, Alabama State has everything needed to win the conference championship. Alabama State remains the favorite to win the East Division solely because of Andrew Body, who must stay upright and healthy.
Prairie View A&M has a different story this season. Head coach Tremaine Jackson rebuilt the roster using the transfer portal, bringing in Harlon Hill Trophy nominee Preston Brown to compete in one of the conference's deepest quarterback groups.
Jackson State should not be overlooked. The Tigers keep recruiting and developing top talent, making them a real threat to win the SWAC title again.
QB-COACH CONTINUITY
Here are the top quarterback-coach combos in the SWAC:
Team
QB
Coach
Years
Alabama State
Andrew Body
Eddie Robinson Jr.
3
Jackson State
Jared Lockhart
TC Taylor
2
Prairie View A&M
Tevin Carter
Tremaine Jackson
2
Alabama A&M
Cornelious Brown IV
Sam Shade
2
Alcorn State
Jaylon Tolbert
Cedric Thomas
2
Grambling State
Benoit/Frye
Mickey Joseph
2
Florida A&M
Isaiah Knowles
Quinn Gray Jr.
2
WATCH THESE FIVE TEAMS
Several teams have enough talent to shake up the championship race in 2026.
Texas Southern
Head coach Cris Dishman has quietly built one of the conference's most interesting rosters. Adding former Jackson State quarterback Cam'Ron McCoy gives the offense an experienced leader who knows how to win in the SWAC. If the Tigers can play steady defense, they could compete for the West Division title.
Alabama A&M
Sam Shade charts course for his second season in Huntsville. The Hill should be rising with optimism to challenge in the East. If Cornelious Brown IV stays healthy, he could change the Bulldogs' outlook and give Alabama A&M one of the conference's top offensive threats.
Bethune-Cookman
Ray Woodie Jr. has turned the Wildcats into a tough, competitive team. In his third year, Bethune-Cookman brings back enough talent to win big games and stay in the East Division race.
Grambling State
Even with offseason talk about the program, Mickey Joseph has put together another talented roster capable of competing for the SWAC West title. The main question is at quarterback, where the Tigers need to pick a starter before facing Clark Atlanta.
Alcorn State
Don't forget the Braves. Alcorn State has potential with Jaylon Tolbert. It's a pivotal year for Coach Cedric Thomas; one he's ready to fully embrace.
2026 PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH | SWAC
Here's the HBCU Legends' Advanced Analytics: 2026 SWAC Predicted Order of Finish.
Position
Team
1
Prairie View A&M
2
Alabama State
3
Jackson State
4
Texas Southern
5
Bethune-Cookman
6
Alabama A&M
7
Grambling State
8
Florida A&M*
9
Southern
10
MVSU
11
Alcorn State
12
UAPB
*FAMU is postseason-ineligible in 2026.
SOUTHERN'S BIGGEST STORYLINE
No coaching hire got more national attention this offseason than Marshall Faulk joining the Jaguars.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer takes over one of the SWAC's most storied programs and brings national attention to Southern. The big question is whether that excitement will lead to wins in his first season.
WHY PRAIRIE VIEW IS NO. 1 OVERALL
HBCU Legends Advanced Analytics ranks Prairie View A&M first overall because the Panthers have championship pedigree, coaching experience, the conference's best defense from 2025, and possibly the most aggressive offseason moves again in the SWAC.
But Prairie View's strong defense, deep roster, and new additions give the Panthers a slight edge in the overall conference rankings.
The Panthers are the champs until another team proves to be the better team.
PREDICTED 2026 SWAC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Prairie View A&M vs. Alabama State
If these predictions are right, Prairie View A&M and Alabama State could face off in one of the most anticipated SWAC Championship games in recent years.
Alabama State starts the season with the conference's most experienced quarterback, Andrew Body. Prairie View, on the other hand, has one of the deepest rosters and the most potential after another busy offseason.
If the Panthers pick their starting quarterback early, Prairie View will be the conference favorite. But if they still have questions at quarterback, Alabama State's experience and stability could help them win the championship.
THE BOTTOM LINE
Quarterback performance will be the key factor in deciding the 2026 SWAC championship.
Alabama State has the most stable quarterback situation going into the season, while Prairie View A&M has the highest potential after another active offseason.
Jackson State is still a strong contender, and Texas Southern, Alabama A&M, Grambling State, Bethune-Cookman, and Southern all have enough talent to make an impact in the standings.
If Florida A&M were not on probation, Quinn Gray Jr. and Isaiah Knowles would make the East division very entertaining to watch.
Analytics suggest Prairie View A&M and Alabama State are likely to meet for the SWAC title, but the conference looks deeper than it has in years.
One thing is clear: the race for the 2026 SWAC Championship is shaping up to be one of the most competitive and exciting in Black college football.
About HBCU Legends Advanced Analytics
HBCU Legends Advanced Analytics (HLAA) is our proprietary predictive model that evaluates roster continuity, quarterback play, coaching stability, returning production, transfer portal impact, schedule strength, and statistical performance to project team success across Black college football.
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