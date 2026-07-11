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SWAC Predicted Order of Finish: QB-Driven Teams Impact to Fight for Conference Title

Prairie View A&M and Alabama State headline our HBCU Legends Advanced Analytics' 2026 SWAC predicted order of finish.
Kyle Mosley|
HBCU
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Prairie View A&M PanthersTexas Southern TigersGrambling State TigersJackson State TigersAlabama A&M BulldogsAlcorn State BravesBethune-Cookman WildcatsFlorida A&M RattlersMississippi Valley State Delta Devils

HOUSTON — Before SWAC Media Day takes place on Wednesday, our HBCU Legends Advanced Analytics has predicted another close SWAC football race in 2026. Making a compelling case in the league will be the quarterbacks.  

The signal-callers’ play, steady coaching, and strong defenses are expected to make this one of the most exciting championship battles in recent years.

Alabama State starts the season with the conference's most experienced quarterback, Andrew Body. Defending champion Prairie View A&M strengthened its roster through the transfer portal. Jackson State is still a top contender under T.C. Taylor, and Texas Southern, Alabama A&M, Bethune-Cookman, Grambling State, and Southern all made offseason changes that could shake up the standings.

Tremaine Jackson - Prairie View A&M Head Coach
Tremaine Jackson - Prairie View A&M Head Coach | PVAMU

PREDICTING THE WEST

Position

Team

Coach

1

Prairie View A&M

Jackson

2

Texas Southern

Dishman

3

Grambling State

Joseph

4

Southern

Faulk

5

Alcorn State

Thomas

6

UAPB

Hampton

Eddie Robinson Jr.
Eddie Robinson Jr. | CREDIT: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

PREDICTING THE EAST

Position

Team

Coach

1

Alabama State

Robinson Jr.

2

Jackson State

Taylor

3

Bethune-Cookman

Woodie

4 (tie)

Alabama A&M

Shade

4 (tie)

Florida A&M

Gray Jr

6

MVSU

Buckley

SWAC SIGNAL-CALLERS

The main question for SWAC quarterbacks is not about talent, but about whether they will be available to play.

Andrew Body deserves the preseason spotlight and honors after leading Alabama State to a 10-2 record and a six-game winning streak to end last season. If he stays healthy, Alabama State has everything needed to win the conference championship.  Alabama State remains the favorite to win the East Division solely because of Andrew Body, who must stay upright and healthy.

QB Preston Brown transfers to Prairie View A&M
QB Preston Brown transfers to Prairie View A&M | CREDIT: CATAWBA

Prairie View A&M has a different story this season. Head coach Tremaine Jackson rebuilt the roster using the transfer portal, bringing in Harlon Hill Trophy nominee Preston Brown to compete in one of the conference's deepest quarterback groups.

Jackson State should not be overlooked. The Tigers keep recruiting and developing top talent, making them a real threat to win the SWAC title again.

Andrew Body - HBCU National Player of the Year
Andrew Body | Credit: Opta FCS Stats Perform

QB-COACH CONTINUITY

Here are the top quarterback-coach combos in the SWAC:

Team

QB

Coach

Years

Alabama State

Andrew Body

Eddie Robinson Jr.

3

Jackson State

Jared Lockhart

TC Taylor

2

Prairie View A&M

Tevin Carter

Tremaine Jackson

2

Alabama A&M

Cornelious Brown IV

Sam Shade

2

Alcorn State

Jaylon Tolbert

Cedric Thomas

2

Grambling State

Benoit/Frye

Mickey Joseph

2

Florida A&M

Isaiah Knowles

Quinn Gray Jr.

2

WATCH THESE FIVE TEAMS

Several teams have enough talent to shake up the championship race in 2026.

Texas Southern

Head coach Cris Dishman has quietly built one of the conference's most interesting rosters. Adding former Jackson State quarterback Cam'Ron McCoy gives the offense an experienced leader who knows how to win in the SWAC. If the Tigers can play steady defense, they could compete for the West Division title.

Alabama A&M

Sam Shade charts course for his second season in Huntsville.  The Hill should be rising with optimism to challenge in the East. If Cornelious Brown IV stays healthy, he could change the Bulldogs' outlook and give Alabama A&M one of the conference's top offensive threats.

Bethune-Cookman

Ray Woodie Jr. has turned the Wildcats into a tough, competitive team. In his third year, Bethune-Cookman brings back enough talent to win big games and stay in the East Division race.

Grambling State

Even with offseason talk about the program, Mickey Joseph has put together another talented roster capable of competing for the SWAC West title. The main question is at quarterback, where the Tigers need to pick a starter before facing Clark Atlanta.

Alcorn State

Don't forget the Braves. Alcorn State has potential with Jaylon Tolbert. It's a pivotal year for Coach Cedric Thomas; one he's ready to fully embrace.

2026 PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH | SWAC

Here's the HBCU Legends' Advanced Analytics: 2026 SWAC Predicted Order of Finish.

Position

Team

1

Prairie View A&M

2

Alabama State

3

Jackson State

4

Texas Southern

5

Bethune-Cookman

6

Alabama A&M

7

Grambling State

8

Florida A&M*

9

Southern

10

MVSU

11

Alcorn State

12

UAPB

*FAMU is postseason-ineligible in 2026.

SOUTHERN'S BIGGEST STORYLINE

No coaching hire got more national attention this offseason than Marshall Faulk joining the Jaguars.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer takes over one of the SWAC's most storied programs and brings national attention to Southern. The big question is whether that excitement will lead to wins in his first season.

WHY PRAIRIE VIEW IS NO. 1 OVERALL

HBCU Legends Advanced Analytics ranks Prairie View A&M first overall because the Panthers have championship pedigree, coaching experience, the conference's best defense from 2025, and possibly the most aggressive offseason moves again in the SWAC.

But Prairie View's strong defense, deep roster, and new additions give the Panthers a slight edge in the overall conference rankings.

The Panthers are the champs until another team proves to be the better team.

PREDICTED 2026 SWAC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Prairie View A&M vs. Alabama State

If these predictions are right, Prairie View A&M and Alabama State could face off in one of the most anticipated SWAC Championship games in recent years.

Alabama State starts the season with the conference's most experienced quarterback, Andrew Body. Prairie View, on the other hand, has one of the deepest rosters and the most potential after another busy offseason.

If the Panthers pick their starting quarterback early, Prairie View will be the conference favorite. But if they still have questions at quarterback, Alabama State's experience and stability could help them win the championship.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Quarterback performance will be the key factor in deciding the 2026 SWAC championship.

Alabama State has the most stable quarterback situation going into the season, while Prairie View A&M has the highest potential after another active offseason.

Jackson State is still a strong contender, and Texas Southern, Alabama A&M, Grambling State, Bethune-Cookman, and Southern all have enough talent to make an impact in the standings.

If Florida A&M were not on probation, Quinn Gray Jr. and Isaiah Knowles would make the East division very entertaining to watch.

Analytics suggest Prairie View A&M and Alabama State are likely to meet for the SWAC title, but the conference looks deeper than it has in years.

One thing is clear: the race for the 2026 SWAC Championship is shaping up to be one of the most competitive and exciting in Black college football.

About HBCU Legends Advanced Analytics

HBCU Legends Advanced Analytics (HLAA) is our proprietary predictive model that evaluates roster continuity, quarterback play, coaching stability, returning production, transfer portal impact, schedule strength, and statistical performance to project team success across Black college football.

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Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

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