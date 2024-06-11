HBCU Legends

BREAKING: Black College Championships Agrees To Multi-Year Partnership With Urban Edge Network/HBCU+

UEN will broadcast the Black College World Series for several years.

Black College Championships officially announced Urban Edge Network/HBCU+ as a multi-year marketing partner of the Black College World Series (BCWS). The sponsorship, which extends through the 2029 championship series, will be a long-term commitment to bring the excitement of the HBCU Baseball national championship. This also will build a connection to sports enthusiasts "marketing element of its social media promotions."

"We are thrilled to extend our commitment through our new partnership with UEN," Michael Coker, founder and executive director of the Black College World Series, said. "This new relationship allows us to connect with more athletes and fans of a fast-growing sport as the national tournament ramps up for 2025. We are incredibly proud to announce this support from the Urban Edge Network has demonstrated a strong commitment to the growth of representing some of the best and brightest HBCU students and athletes across the nation."

Urban Edge Network (UEN) HBCU+ sponsorship builds upon the support of information and access to Historically Black Colleges and Universities sporting events through sponsorship and its support of HBCU student athletics.

"We are thrilled to announce Urban Edge Network as the new broadcast marketing partner for the Black College Championship Baseball Series," Hardy Pelt, Founding Member & Chief Revenue Officer of Urban Edge Network, said. "This partnership not only signifies an exciting new chapter for Urban Edge Network but also highlights the importance of having a Black-owned media company representing such a prestigious event to the world. We are honored to allow national brands to access this added commercial inventory to reach the African-American consumer at an intimate level."

