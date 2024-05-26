Grambling State And Jackson State Have Thrilling Wins, Will Meet In SWAC Baseball Tournament Championship Game
The highly anticipated 2024 SWAC Baseball Championship Game is set, with Jackson State and Grambling State ready to battle it out. The title game is expected to be thrilling, with the broadcast on ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET, a must-watch for all baseball enthusiasts.
Jackson State vs. Bethune Cookman: Semifinal Game Recap
Jackson State defeated Bethune-Cookman, 4-2, in the semifinal game. Right fielder Lenny Montesano broke a four-inning stalemate by homering to right field in the 5th inning to score three runners.
In the 7th, Montesano singled to left field to bring in center fielder Rodney Hibler Jr. to increase the score to 4-0. Bethune recorded two runs on the scoreboard when Jose Gonzalez homered to left field, scoring right fielder Sergio Rivera. However, it was "too little, too late," giving Jackson State the 4-2 win.
Grambling State vs. Florida A&M: Semifinal Game Recap
Grambling's Cameron Bufford struck again in dramatic fashion, adding to his SWAC Tournament's 13 RBIs, ten hits, and three home runs with a ninth-inning home run to send the Tigers into the championship game. The third baseman has been having a terrific season and tournament for the Tigers baseball team.
Florida A&M rallied against the G-Men after being down 8-3 in the third inning. Joseph Peirini blasted a home run to left field to start the comeback, scoring True Fontenot to inch closer 8-5.
Next, Greico was walked with the bases loaded, scoring Broedy Poppell, 8-6. Finally, RBIs by True Fontenot and Joseph Pierini brought home two runs from the Rattlers to even the score, 8-8, going into the fifth inning.
Grambling State added a run in the 7 to lead 9-8, but FAMU would eventually take the lead off a Bastardo triple and Greico homer to go up 11-9 to close out the inning.
Jose Vargas notched a 2 RBI double to right center as the Tigers tied the contest at 11 apiece at the end of eight stanzas.
If there was one person to avoid pitching to in this tournament, it has to be Cameron Bufford. He popped off a homer to right-centerfield to score Walker and Martinez, as the G-Men would lead 14-11 and eventually smother a Rattlers' comeback to advance into Sunday's Championship game.