HBCU Legends

Grambling State And Jackson State Have Thrilling Wins, Will Meet In SWAC Baseball Tournament Championship Game

The G-Men and Tigers rivalry will have an old East vs. West SWAC Baseball Tournament Championship flavor!

Kyle T. Mosley

Grambling State Tigers
Grambling State Tigers / Credit: GSU Athletics
In this story:

The highly anticipated 2024 SWAC Baseball Championship Game is set, with Jackson State and Grambling State ready to battle it out. The title game is expected to be thrilling, with the broadcast on ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET, a must-watch for all baseball enthusiasts.

Jackson State vs. Bethune Cookman: Semifinal Game Recap

Jackson State defeated Bethune-Cookman, 4-2, in the semifinal game. Right fielder Lenny Montesano broke a four-inning stalemate by homering to right field in the 5th inning to score three runners.  

In the 7th, Montesano singled to left field to bring in center fielder Rodney Hibler Jr. to increase the score to 4-0. Bethune recorded two runs on the scoreboard when Jose Gonzalez homered to left field, scoring right fielder Sergio Rivera. However, it was "too little, too late," giving Jackson State the 4-2 win.

Jackson State Tigers
Jackson State Tigers Baseball / JSU Athletics

Grambling State vs. Florida A&M: Semifinal Game Recap


Grambling's Cameron Bufford struck again in dramatic fashion, adding to his SWAC Tournament's 13 RBIs, ten hits, and three home runs with a ninth-inning home run to send the Tigers into the championship game. The third baseman has been having a terrific season and tournament for the Tigers baseball team.   

Florida A&M rallied against the G-Men after being down 8-3 in the third inning. Joseph Peirini blasted a home run to left field to start the comeback, scoring True Fontenot to inch closer 8-5.  

Next, Greico was walked with the bases loaded, scoring Broedy Poppell, 8-6. Finally, RBIs by True Fontenot and Joseph Pierini brought home two runs from the Rattlers to even the score, 8-8, going into the fifth inning.  

GSU Athletics

Grambling State added a run in the 7 to lead 9-8, but FAMU would eventually take the lead off a Bastardo triple and Greico homer to go up 11-9 to close out the inning.  

Jose Vargas notched a 2 RBI double to right center as the Tigers tied the contest at 11 apiece at the end of eight stanzas.  

If there was one person to avoid pitching to in this tournament, it has to be Cameron Bufford. He popped off a homer to right-centerfield to score Walker and Martinez, as the G-Men would lead 14-11 and eventually smother a Rattlers' comeback to advance into Sunday's Championship game.

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me: