2026 PowHER Player Classic: Dawn Staley and South Carolina Host Three HBCUs
Dawn Staley and South Carolina host North Carolina Central, Alabama A&M, and Tennessee State in the inaugural PowHER Player Classic on Nov. 28-29 at Colonial Life Arena. The women's basketball tournament pairs two days of games with a chance for HBCU athletes and coaches to meet brands interested in name, image, and likeness (NIL) partnerships.
North Carolina Central and Alabama A&M tip off the tournament at noon ET Saturday. Next, No. 1 South Carolina will square off against Tennessee State at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Saturday's winners advance to Sunday's championship game, and the other two teams meet in the consolation game.
The PowHER Player Classic features South Carolina which is partnered with Rae Rose Media who organized the off-court programming.
This weekend’s set of events opened with a Thanksgiving Day community service project. Friday's events included a live NIL marketplace and a Culture Night gathering.
Why the PowHER Player Classic matters for HBCUs
The tournament brings athletes from three HBCUs into the same room with prospective sponsors. Organizers describe the Classic as the first women's college basketball tournament focused on HBCU programs and built around a live NIL marketplace.
"One, we just want to highlight HBCUs," Staley told FOX54 sports director Mo Carter at SEC Basketball Media Days in October. She said she wanted HBCU athletes to have a chance to capitalize on NIL opportunities like those available to her own players.
The weekend also puts the HBCU visiting programs on South Carolina's home floor. For HBCU coaches, the trip gives them a concrete example to share with recruits of the opponents their teams can face, and the sponsorship contacts their players can make.
South Carolina scheduled at least one HBCU in 15 of Staley's first 18 seasons, according to the event announcement. Last season, the Gamecocks traveled to Coppin State. This weekend brings three HBCU programs to Columbia for a single event.
In the August announcement, Staley said she wanted to make sure "no young women who pour into our game get left behind" as opportunities in the sport expand.
Two former Staley players return as head coaches
North Carolina Central's Olivia Gaines played for Staley at South Carolina. Gaines is in her first season with the Eagles after coaching at Allen University. This weekend takes her back to her alma mater.
Candie Dupree of Tennessee State Tigers played for Staley at Temple before her WNBA career. Tigers’ assistant Jacob Coltrane was a South Carolina graduate assistant from 2018 to 2020.
The ultra-fashionista and dynamic Alabama A&M head coach Dawn Brown leads the SWAC’s entrant in the tournament. Staley said she follows Brown on social media and is looking forward to meeting her.
Staley will have Khadijah Sessions serving as an assistant coach for South Carolina. She was her point guard with the Gamecocks.
2026 PowHER Player Classic schedule
All games are at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. All times are Eastern.
Saturday, Nov. 28
Noon ET | North Carolina Central vs. Alabama A&M. Live stats are available through North Carolina Central Athletics.
2:30 p.m. ET | South Carolina vs. Tennessee State.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Noon ET | Consolation game.
2:30 p.m. ET | Championship game.
What to watch after the final buzzer
The next measure of the Classic's impact is whether introductions at the marketplace turn into sponsorship opportunities for HBCU players. That will help show what a recurring Thanksgiving weekend showcase could offer the programs. HBCU Legends will have results and reaction from Columbia throughout the weekend.
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