HOUSTON — Five former HBCU football stars are among the 52 players who advanced Tuesday in the voting process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027.

Wide receiver Otis Taylor of Prairie View A&M, cornerbacks Albert Lewis and Everson Walls of Grambling State, defensive end L.C. Greenwood of Arkansas AM&N, now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and pass rusher Robert Mathis of Alabama A&M remain in contention for enshrinement, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Nov. 24.

All five played college football at institutions that are currently members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Grambling State has two former players among the five HBCU candidates.

The Hall released the list under revised bylaws that no longer separate players into Modern-Era and Senior categories.

Taylor, Lewis, Walls, and Greenwood had moved beyond Modern-Era eligibility under the previous selection process. They now compete on the same ballot as Mathis and more recently retired NFL stars such as Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, and Frank Gore.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027: How the Voting Works

Under the revised selection process, voters selected 50 players on the latest ballot. Ties for 50th place resulted in 52 players advancing, including 30 offensive and 22 defensive players.

The next round of voting will reduce the field to 25 players. The Hall expects to announce those results in approximately two weeks.

Eventually, 15 candidates will advance to the Selection Committee's annual meeting before Super Bowl LXI. The group will include 13 players, one coach, and one contributor.

Bill Belichick is the coaching candidate, while New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is the contributor candidate.

The Hall's bylaws require the election of three to seven new members. The Class of 2027 will be announced at NFL Honors in Los Angeles in February, with enshrinement scheduled for August 2027 in Canton, Ohio.

EY LLP oversees ballot tabulation and validation.

Five HBCU Legends Advance 2027 | HBCU LEGENDS

Five HBCU Football Hall of Fame Candidates at a Glance

Otis Taylor | WR | Prairie View A&M: Kansas City Chiefs (1965-75); Super Bowl IV champion; two-time first-team All-Pro; 7,306 career receiving yards.

Kansas City Chiefs (1965-75); Super Bowl IV champion; two-time first-team All-Pro; 7,306 career receiving yards. Albert Lewis | CB | Grambling State: Kansas City Chiefs and Raiders (1983-98); four-time Pro Bowl selection; two-time first-team All-Pro; 42 career interceptions; exceptional special teams contributor.

Kansas City Chiefs and Raiders (1983-98); four-time Pro Bowl selection; two-time first-team All-Pro; 42 career interceptions; exceptional special teams contributor. Everson Walls | CB | Grambling State: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Cleveland Browns (1981-93); four-time Pro Bowl selection; three-time NFL interceptions leader; 57 career interceptions; Super Bowl XXV champion.

Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Cleveland Browns (1981-93); four-time Pro Bowl selection; three-time NFL interceptions leader; 57 career interceptions; Super Bowl XXV champion. L.C. Greenwood | DE | Arkansas AM&N (Arkansas-Pine Bluff): Pittsburgh Steelers (1969-81); four-time Super Bowl champion; six-time Pro Bowl selection; NFL 1970s All-Decade Team.

Pittsburgh Steelers (1969-81); four-time Super Bowl champion; six-time Pro Bowl selection; NFL 1970s All-Decade Team. Robert Mathis | DE/OLB | Alabama A&M: Indianapolis Colts (2003-16); Super Bowl XLI champion; 123 career sacks; NFL career forced fumbles record holder; 2013 first-team All-Pro.

Jan 11, 1970; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Kansas City Chiefs receiver Otis Taylor (89) on the sideline during Super Bowl VI against the Minnesota Vikings at Tulane Stadium. The Chiefs defeated the Vikings 23-7. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Otis Taylor, WR, Prairie View A&M

Taylor attended Prairie View A&M on a basketball scholarship before becoming a star wide receiver for the Panthers.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the fourth round of the 1965 AFL Draft. The Philadelphia Eagles also selected Taylor in the NFL Draft, but he chose Kansas City.

Taylor spent his entire professional career with the Chiefs from 1965 to 1975. He caught 410 passes for 7,306 yards and 57 touchdowns. He led the NFL with 1,110 receiving yards in 1971 and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 1971 and 1972.

His signature play came in Super Bowl IV. Taylor caught a short pass from quarterback Len Dawson in the third quarter and turned it into a 46-yard touchdown, helping seal Kansas City's 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Prairie View A&M retired his No. 17 in 1972, the first jersey number retired in school history.

Taylor was inducted into the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Honor in 1982 and the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

He died in March 2023 at age 80.

Oct 14, 1990; Kansas City, MO, USA; FILE PHOTO; Detroit Lions running back James Wilder (34) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs defensive players Javice Pearson (24) and Albert Lewis (29) at Arrowhead Stadium during the 1990 season. Mandatory Credit Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albert Lewis, CB, Grambling State

Lewis, a Mansfield, Louisiana, native, played for legendary head coach Eddie Robinson at Grambling State from 1979 to 1982. He recorded 11 interceptions in his final two collegiate seasons.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Lewis in the third round of the 1983 NFL Draft.

He played 16 seasons with Kansas City and the Los Angeles and Oakland Raiders, finishing his NFL career with 42 interceptions, 12.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, and 13 fumble recoveries.

Lewis earned four consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1987 to 1990 and first-team All-Pro honors in 1989 and 1990.

He was also an exceptional special teams contributor. The Chiefs credit Lewis with a franchise-record 10 blocked punts, four of which Kansas City returned for touchdowns.

Lewis was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Honor in 2007 and was a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the Class of 2023.

Nov 24,1985; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Everson Walls (24) in action against the Cleveland Browns at Municipal Stadium. The Cowboys beat the Browns 50-24. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everson Walls, CB, Grambling State

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Walls led the nation with 11 interceptions as a senior at Grambling State in 1980, establishing a school record. Despite his collegiate accomplishments, he went undrafted in 1981.

His hometown Dallas Cowboys signed him as a free agent. Walls earned a starting job by the fifth game of his rookie season and led the NFL with 11 interceptions, establishing a franchise single-season record. He also earned a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie.

Walls led the NFL in interceptions in 1981, 1982, and 1985. He and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed are the only players in league history to do so three times.

Walls finished his NFL career with 57 interceptions, including 44 with Dallas, the second-highest total in Cowboys history.

He earned four Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro honors. Walls won Super Bowl XXV with the New York Giants following the 1990 season.

He was a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the Class of 2018.

Dec 23, 1972; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end (68) LC Greenwood in action against the Oakland Raiders during the 1972 AFC Divisional Playoff game at Three Rivers Stadium. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 13-7. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

L.C. Greenwood, DE, Arkansas AM&N (Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

Greenwood, a Canton, Mississippi, native, earned Ebony All-America honors in 1968 at Arkansas AM&N, now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected him in the 10th round of the 1969 NFL Draft with the 238th overall pick.

Greenwood played 13 seasons in Pittsburgh as a member of the legendary Steel Curtain defense. He won four Super Bowls, earned six Pro Bowl selections, and received first-team All-Pro honors in 1974 and 1975.

He was also named to the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team.

Although sacks did not become an official NFL statistic until 1982, Greenwood is unofficially credited with 78 career sacks. He also recorded 14 fumble recoveries.

Greenwood was a Seniors finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 and had reached the finalist stage in several previous selection cycles, including 2005 and 2006.

He died in 2013 at age 67.

Feb 4, 2007; Miami, FL, USA Indianapolis Colts' DE Robert Mathis (98), soars towards Chicago Bears' QB Rex Grossman (8) in the 4th Quarter. Indianapolis Colts versus the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI at Dolphins Stadium in Super Bowl XLI; Mandatory credit: Sam Riche-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robert Mathis, DE/OLB, Alabama A&M

Mathis graduated from Atlanta's McNair High School with one scholarship offer from Alabama A&M.

He became a four-year starter for the Bulldogs from 1999 to 2002, establishing a program record with 44 career sacks. As a senior, Mathis set an NCAA Division I-AA record with 20 sacks.

Mathis has also been selected for induction into the SWAC Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

The Indianapolis Colts selected him in the fifth round of the 2003 NFL Draft with the 138th overall pick.

Mathis spent his entire 14-season NFL career with Indianapolis, retiring as the franchise's career sacks leader with 123.

Alongside Pro Football Hall of Famer Dwight Freeney, Mathis formed one of the NFL's most productive pass-rushing tandems. The two combined for 186 sacks from 2003 to 2012.

Mathis won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts and earned five Pro Bowl selections. In 2013, he led the NFL with 19.5 sacks, received the Deacon Jones Award, and earned first-team All-Pro honors.

The former Alabama A&M Bulldogs star holds the NFL career record for forced fumbles, including a league-record 47 strip sacks.

Mathis missed the 2014 season following a four-game league suspension and a torn Achilles tendon.

Alabama A&M retired his No. 55, and the Colts inducted him into their Ring of Honor in 2021.

What's Next for the Five HBCU Football Legends?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is expected to announce its next group of 25 player candidates in early December.

For Taylor, Lewis, Walls, Greenwood, and Mathis, the next round represents another opportunity to earn professional football's highest individual honor.

The five candidates also represent four HBCU football programs whose contributions to professional football span several generations.

HBCU Legends will continue to track their progress throughout the selection process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027.

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