HBCU Football Week 13: Bayou Classic, Turkey Day Classic Scores, TV Schedule, How to Watch
HOUSTON -- Week 13 of the 2026 HBCU football season brings two historic rivalry games.
Alabama State will host Tuskegee in the 102nd Turkey Day Classic on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26. Grambling State and Southern will face off in the 53rd Bayou Classic on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
No HBCU teams made the 24-team NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoff field announced on Nov. 22. All six HBCUs in the NCAA Division II football playoffs were eliminated in the first round on Nov. 21.
All kickoff times below are shown in Eastern and Central time. Scores will be updated after each game ends.
Week 13 HBCU Football TV and Streaming Schedule
Thursday, Nov. 26 | Thanksgiving Day
102nd Turkey Day Classic: Tuskegee at Alabama State
- Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT
- Stadium: ASU Stadium
- Location: Montgomery, Ala.
- Streaming: SWAC TV; Tolly Carr (Play-by-Play) and Mo Carter (Color Analyst); Hornets Radio Network with Graham Dunn (PBP) and Mike Peacock (Analyst) painting the picture on WVAS FM
90.7 (Montgomery, Ala.) and online at wvasfm.org.
- The 102nd Turkey Day Classic marks the fourth of classics for the Hornets in 2026.
- The Hornets are 14-3 under Head Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. in classic games. Bama State has an overall record of 49-51 in the Turkey Day Classic
TUSKEGEE-ALABAMA STATE SERIES HISTORY
- 106th Meeting
- Overall: Bama State leads 63-39-3
- Last Five Meetings: ASU 5-0
- Last 10 Meetings: 7-3
- One-Score Games: 45
- ASU Largest Win: 41-3 2023
- Largest TU Win: TU 85-0 1902
- Shutouts/Last Shutout: 32
Saturday, Nov. 28
53rd Bayou Classic: Grambling State vs. Southern
What Is at Stake in Week 13?
Bayou Classic: Southern Looks to Repeat
Southern (6-5, 4-3 SWAC) beat Grambling State 28-27 in last year’s Bayou Classic. Currently, the Jaguars have a four-game winning streak against the Tigers. If they win, Southern will finish 7-5 under first-year head coach Marshall Faulk. Coach Mickey Joseph and the G-Men hope to finish above .500 at 6-5 overall should they defeat the Jaguars.
Grambling State (5-5, 3-4 SWAC) had a bye last week. The Tigers beat Bethune-Cookman 32-21 on Nov. 14. A win would give Grambling State a winning record.
Neither team can advance to the SWAC Championship Game. Prairie View A&M secured the SWAC West Division title with a 45-10 win at Alabama State on Nov. 21.
Turkey Day Classic: A Historic HBCU Football Rivalry
Alabama State and Tuskegee first played each other in 1924. Thursday’s game is the 102nd Turkey Day Classic, which Alabama State calls the nation’s oldest HBCU football rivalry.
Tuskegee leads the all-time series 62-40-3.
Alabama State won last year’s game 44-13. The schools have agreed to extend the rivalry for one more year in 2026.
HBCU Football Games of Week 13
53rd Bayou Classic: Grambling State vs. Southern
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 28
- Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT
- Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
- TV: NBC
- Southern record: 6-5 (4-3 SWAC)
- Grambling State record: 5-5 (3-4 SWAC)
- Last meeting: Southern 28, Grambling State 27 (Nov. 29, 2025)
Bayou Classic Week Events
- Thanksgiving Day Parade: Thursday, Nov. 26
- Battle of the Bands and Greek Show: Friday, Nov. 27
- Bayou Classic Football Game: Saturday, Nov. 28
102nd Turkey Day Classic: Tuskegee at Alabama State
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 26
- Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT
- Location: ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Ala.
- Streaming: SWAC TV
- All-time series: Tuskegee leads 62-40-3
- Last meeting: Alabama State 44, Tuskegee 13 (Nov. 27, 2025)
- Turkey Day Classic Parade: 9 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. CT on SWAC TV
HBCU Football Week 13 Scores
What’s Next for HBCU Football?
2026 SWAC Football Championship Game
Alabama A&M travels to Prairie View A&M for the 2026 Pepsi SWAC Football Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 5.
- Matchup: Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 5
- Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT
- Stadium: Panther Stadium
- Location: Prairie View, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl
The SWAC champion (Prairie View A&M or Alabama A&M) will face reigning MEAC champion South Carolina State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 12, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
- Matchup: SWAC champion vs. South Carolina State
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 12
- Kickoff: Noon ET / 11 a.m. CT
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Location: Atlanta
- TV: ABC
Where to Watch HBCU Football: TV and Streaming Platform Guide
- NBC: Holds the Bayou Classic media rights through 2027 and will broadcast the Grambling State-Southern matchup.
- SWAC TV: The Southwestern Athletic Conference’s free digital streaming network will carry the Turkey Day Classic football game and parade.
- ESPN2: Will broadcast the SWAC Football Championship Game on Dec. 5.
- ABC: Will broadcast the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 12.
HBCU Football Week 13: Frequently Asked Questions
What time is the 2026 Bayou Classic, and what channel is it on?
The 53rd Bayou Classic between Grambling State and Southern kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. NBC will broadcast the game.
When is the 2026 Turkey Day Classic?
Alabama State hosts Tuskegee in the 102nd Turkey Day Classic on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, at 3 p.m. ET and 2 p.m. CT at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala. The game will stream for free on SWAC TV.
Are any HBCUs in the 2026 FCS football playoffs?
No. The 24-team NCAA Division I FCS playoff field announced Nov. 22 includes no HBCUs. The MEAC and SWAC champions will meet in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.
Are any HBCUs remaining in the 2026 NCAA Division II football playoffs?
No. All six HBCUs that qualified for the 2026 NCAA Division II football playoffs were eliminated in the first round on Nov. 21.
When is the 2026 SWAC Football Championship Game?
Alabama A&M plays at Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. CT. ESPN2 will broadcast the game.
When is the 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl?
South Carolina State will face the SWAC champion on Saturday, Dec. 12, at noon ET and 11 a.m. CT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. ABC will broadcast the game.
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State - HBCU Champions), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Curtis Symonds (President - HBCU GO), Jay Walker (ESPN), Tiffany Greene (ESPN), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow KyleTMosley