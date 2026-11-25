HOUSTON -- Week 13 of the 2026 HBCU football season brings two historic rivalry games.

Alabama State will host Tuskegee in the 102nd Turkey Day Classic on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26. Grambling State and Southern will face off in the 53rd Bayou Classic on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

No HBCU teams made the 24-team NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoff field announced on Nov. 22. All six HBCUs in the NCAA Division II football playoffs were eliminated in the first round on Nov. 21.

All kickoff times below are shown in Eastern and Central time. Scores will be updated after each game ends.

Week 13 HBCU Football TV and Streaming Schedule

Alabama State tight end Derick Harden (83) catches a touchdown pass against Tuskegee during the Turkey Day Classic on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday November 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thursday, Nov. 26 | Thanksgiving Day

102nd Turkey Day Classic: Tuskegee at Alabama State

Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT

3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT Stadium: ASU Stadium

ASU Stadium Location: Montgomery, Ala.

Montgomery, Ala. Streaming: SWAC TV; Tolly Carr (Play-by-Play) and Mo Carter (Color Analyst); Hornets Radio Network with Graham Dunn (PBP) and Mike Peacock (Analyst) painting the picture on WVAS FM

90.7 (Montgomery, Ala.) and online at wvasfm.org.

The 102nd Turkey Day Classic marks the fourth of classics for the Hornets in 2026.

The Hornets are 14-3 under Head Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. in classic games. Bama State has an overall record of 49-51 in the Turkey Day Classic

TUSKEGEE-ALABAMA STATE SERIES HISTORY

106th Meeting

Overall: Bama State leads 63-39-3

Last Five Meetings: ASU 5-0

Last 10 Meetings: 7-3

One-Score Games: 45

ASU Largest Win: 41-3 2023

Largest TU Win: TU 85-0 1902

Shutouts/Last Shutout: 32

53rd Bayou Classic | Credit: Gilbert Anderson, Bayou Classic

Saturday, Nov. 28

53rd Bayou Classic: Grambling State vs. Southern

Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA TV: NBC & Peacock

What Is at Stake in Week 13?

Bayou Classic: Southern Looks to Repeat

Southern (6-5, 4-3 SWAC) beat Grambling State 28-27 in last year’s Bayou Classic. Currently, the Jaguars have a four-game winning streak against the Tigers. If they win, Southern will finish 7-5 under first-year head coach Marshall Faulk. Coach Mickey Joseph and the G-Men hope to finish above .500 at 6-5 overall should they defeat the Jaguars.

Grambling State (5-5, 3-4 SWAC) had a bye last week. The Tigers beat Bethune-Cookman 32-21 on Nov. 14. A win would give Grambling State a winning record.

Neither team can advance to the SWAC Championship Game. Prairie View A&M secured the SWAC West Division title with a 45-10 win at Alabama State on Nov. 21.

Turkey Day Classic: A Historic HBCU Football Rivalry

Alabama State and Tuskegee first played each other in 1924. Thursday’s game is the 102nd Turkey Day Classic, which Alabama State calls the nation’s oldest HBCU football rivalry.

Tuskegee leads the all-time series 62-40-3.

Alabama State won last year’s game 44-13. The schools have agreed to extend the rivalry for one more year in 2026.

Alabama State fullback Dylan Creech (40) stretches the ball over the goalline for a touchdown against Tuskegee during the Turkey Day Classic on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday November 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

HBCU Football Games of Week 13

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

53rd Bayou Classic: Grambling State vs. Southern

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

TV: NBC

Southern record: 6-5 (4-3 SWAC)

Grambling State record: 5-5 (3-4 SWAC)

Last meeting: Southern 28, Grambling State 27 (Nov. 29, 2025)

Grambling and Southern University met in the 46th annual Bayou Classic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Nov. 30. Grambling would lose the game 30-28. 4e9a3328 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bayou Classic Week Events

Thanksgiving Day Parade: Thursday, Nov. 26

Battle of the Bands and Greek Show: Friday, Nov. 27

Bayou Classic Football Game: Saturday, Nov. 28

102nd Turkey Day Classic: Tuskegee at Alabama State

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26

Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT

Location: ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Ala.

Streaming: SWAC TV

All-time series: Tuskegee leads 62-40-3

Last meeting: Alabama State 44, Tuskegee 13 (Nov. 27, 2025)

Turkey Day Classic Parade: 9 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. CT on SWAC TV

HBCU Football Week 13 Scores

What’s Next for HBCU Football?

2026 SWAC Football Championship Game

Alabama A&M travels to Prairie View A&M for the 2026 Pepsi SWAC Football Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Matchup: Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M

Date: Saturday, Dec. 5

Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Stadium: Panther Stadium

Location: Prairie View, Texas

TV: ESPN2

2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl

The SWAC champion (Prairie View A&M or Alabama A&M) will face reigning MEAC champion South Carolina State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 12, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Matchup: SWAC champion vs. South Carolina State

Date: Saturday, Dec. 12

Kickoff: Noon ET / 11 a.m. CT

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Location: Atlanta

TV: ABC

Where to Watch HBCU Football: TV and Streaming Platform Guide

NBC: Holds the Bayou Classic media rights through 2027 and will broadcast the Grambling State-Southern matchup.

Holds the Bayou Classic media rights through 2027 and will broadcast the Grambling State-Southern matchup. SWAC TV: The Southwestern Athletic Conference’s free digital streaming network will carry the Turkey Day Classic football game and parade.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference’s free digital streaming network will carry the Turkey Day Classic football game and parade. ESPN2: Will broadcast the SWAC Football Championship Game on Dec. 5.

Will broadcast the SWAC Football Championship Game on Dec. 5. ABC: Will broadcast the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 12.

HBCU Football Week 13: Frequently Asked Questions

What time is the 2026 Bayou Classic, and what channel is it on?

The 53rd Bayou Classic between Grambling State and Southern kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. NBC will broadcast the game.

When is the 2026 Turkey Day Classic?

Alabama State hosts Tuskegee in the 102nd Turkey Day Classic on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, at 3 p.m. ET and 2 p.m. CT at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala. The game will stream for free on SWAC TV.

Are any HBCUs in the 2026 FCS football playoffs?

No. The 24-team NCAA Division I FCS playoff field announced Nov. 22 includes no HBCUs. The MEAC and SWAC champions will meet in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Are any HBCUs remaining in the 2026 NCAA Division II football playoffs?

No. All six HBCUs that qualified for the 2026 NCAA Division II football playoffs were eliminated in the first round on Nov. 21.

When is the 2026 SWAC Football Championship Game?

Alabama A&M plays at Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. CT. ESPN2 will broadcast the game.

When is the 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl?

South Carolina State will face the SWAC champion on Saturday, Dec. 12, at noon ET and 11 a.m. CT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. ABC will broadcast the game.