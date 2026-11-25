12 HBCU Football Coaches Make Black Coaches Association's 2026 '.500 & Above' List
HOUSTON – The Black Coaches Association (BCA) has released its list of Black NCAA Division I head football coaches whose teams have records of .500 or better during the 2026 season.
Of the 22 coaches representing Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) programs, 12 lead historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Eight of the HBCU coaches represent the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), while four represent the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).
HBCU head football coaches account for 54.5% of the overall list and 80% of the 15 FCS coaches recognized.
The three non-HBCU FCS coaches are Joel Taylor (Mercer), Brandon Moore (San Diego), and Bernard Clark (Robert Morris).
Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman (10-1) leads the list, followed by South Carolina State’s Chennis Berry (10-2), the highest-listed HBCU football coach.
Three HBCU coaches on the list still have regular-season games to play this week. Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. faces Tuskegee in the Turkey Day Classic on Thanksgiving. Southern’s Marshall Faulk and Grambling State’s Mickey Joseph will meet Saturday in the 53rd Bayou Classic.
12 HBCU Football Coaches on the Black Coaches Association List
- Chennis Berry, South Carolina State (MEAC): 10-2
- Sam Shade, Alabama A&M (SWAC): 9-3
- T.C. Taylor, Jackson State (SWAC): 8-3
- Alonzo Hampton, Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC): 7-4
- Tremaine Jackson, Prairie View A&M (SWAC): 7-5
- Marshall Faulk, Southern (SWAC): 6-5*
- Eddie Robinson Jr., Alabama State (SWAC): 6-5*
- Damon Wilson, Morgan State (MEAC): 6-6
- DeSean Jackson, Delaware State (MEAC): 6-6
- Cedric Thomas, Alcorn State (SWAC): 6-6
- Trei Oliver, North Carolina Central (MEAC): 6-6
- Mickey Joseph, Grambling State (SWAC): 5-5*
Records are from the Black Coaches Association (@BCAWorldwide) as of Nov. 25, 2026. An asterisk indicates the regular season is not complete.
Chennis Berry, South Carolina State (10-2)
Berry is tied with Freeman and Joel Taylor for the most wins on the BCA list with 10.
South Carolina State won the MEAC championship and is heading back to the Cricket Celebration Bowl as the defending champion.
The Bulldogs defeated Prairie View A&M 40-38 in four overtimes in the 2025 Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.
Sam Shade, Alabama A&M (9-3)
Alabama A&M finished 4-8 in 2025. Under Shade, the Bulldogs won nine games and captured the SWAC East Division championship in 2026.
Alabama A&M will travel to Prairie View A&M for the 2026 Pepsi SWAC Football Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
The winner will advance to the Celebration Bowl to face South Carolina State.
T.C. Taylor, Jackson State (8-3)
Taylor’s Tigers finished with eight wins, ranking third among HBCU football coaches on the BCA list.
Jackson State fell short of winning the SWAC East Division title, finishing behind Alabama A&M.
Alonzo Hampton, Arkansas-Pine Bluff (7-4)
Arkansas-Pine Bluff ended the 2025 season with a 3-8 record.
Under Hampton, the Golden Lions improved by four wins in 2026, one of the biggest improvements among the HBCU football programs represented on the BCA list.
Tremaine Jackson, Prairie View A&M (7-5)
Prairie View A&M is the defending SWAC champion.
The Panthers won the SWAC West Division and will host Alabama A&M in the conference championship game at Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas.
A victory would send Prairie View A&M back to Atlanta for a Celebration Bowl rematch with South Carolina State.
Marshall Faulk, Southern (6-5)
Faulk is in his first season as Southern’s head football coach.
The Jaguars finished 2-10 in 2025 before the Pro Football Hall of Famer took over the program.
Southern has already tripled its win total and secured at least a .500 regular-season record. A victory over Grambling State would give the Jaguars seven wins.
The 53rd Bayou Classic kicks off Saturday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Eddie Robinson Jr., Alabama State (6-5)
Alabama State finished 10-2 in 2025.
Robinson’s Hornets will close the 2026 regular season against Tuskegee in the 102nd Turkey Day Classic on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 3 p.m. ET in Montgomery, Alabama.
A victory would give Alabama State its seventh win of the season.
Mickey Joseph, Grambling State (5-5)
Joseph enters the Bayou Classic with a .500 record.
Grambling State extended his contract through 2027 in February after he led the Tigers to a 7-5 record in 2025, the program’s first winning season since 2019.
Saturday’s Bayou Classic will determine whether Grambling State finishes the season with a winning or losing record.
Both Bayou Classic head coaches are represented on the BCA list.
The 6-6 Group: Wilson, Jackson, Thomas, and Oliver
Four HBCU head football coaches finished the regular season with 6-6 overall records and met the BCA’s qualifying threshold.
- Damon Wilson, Morgan State: The Bears finished the regular season with a .500 overall record in a competitive MEAC.
- DeSean Jackson, Delaware State: Jackson went 8-4 in his first season in 2025 and signed a contract extension through 2028. The Hornets recorded six wins in his second season.
- Cedric Thomas, Alcorn State: The Braves improved from a 5-7 record in 2025 to 6-6 in 2026.
- Trei Oliver, North Carolina Central: The Eagles finished the regular season without a losing overall record.
HBCU Football’s Representation on the BCA List
The Black Coaches Association’s 2026 list highlights the on-field results of Black Division I head football coaches.
HBCU football programs account for the majority of the coaches recognized, representing more than half of the overall list and 80% of the qualifying FCS coaches.
Outside of HBCUs, seven Black FBS head football coaches and three FCS head football coaches recorded marks of .500 or better.
Several of the recognized HBCU coaches still have opportunities to add to their win totals.
Berry will lead South Carolina State into the Celebration Bowl. Shade and Tremaine Jackson will compete for the SWAC championship. Robinson will close the regular season in the Turkey Day Classic, while Faulk and Joseph will face each other in the Bayou Classic.
For HBCU football, the BCA list underscores the important role these institutions play in providing leadership opportunities for Black head coaches and highlights the results those coaches are producing on the field.
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State - HBCU Champions), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Curtis Symonds (President - HBCU GO), Jay Walker (ESPN), Tiffany Greene (ESPN), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow KyleTMosley