HOUSTON – The Black Coaches Association (BCA) has released its list of Black NCAA Division I head football coaches whose teams have records of .500 or better during the 2026 season.

Of the 22 coaches representing Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) programs, 12 lead historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Eight of the HBCU coaches represent the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), while four represent the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).

HBCU head football coaches account for 54.5% of the overall list and 80% of the 15 FCS coaches recognized.

The three non-HBCU FCS coaches are Joel Taylor (Mercer), Brandon Moore (San Diego), and Bernard Clark (Robert Morris).

Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman (10-1) leads the list, followed by South Carolina State’s Chennis Berry (10-2), the highest-listed HBCU football coach.

Three HBCU coaches on the list still have regular-season games to play this week. Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. faces Tuskegee in the Turkey Day Classic on Thanksgiving. Southern’s Marshall Faulk and Grambling State’s Mickey Joseph will meet Saturday in the 53rd Bayou Classic.

12 HBCU Football Coaches on the Black Coaches Association List

Chennis Berry, South Carolina State (MEAC): 10-2

Sam Shade, Alabama A&M (SWAC): 9-3

T.C. Taylor, Jackson State (SWAC): 8-3

Alonzo Hampton, Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC): 7-4

Tremaine Jackson, Prairie View A&M (SWAC): 7-5

Marshall Faulk, Southern (SWAC): 6-5*

Eddie Robinson Jr., Alabama State (SWAC): 6-5*

Damon Wilson, Morgan State (MEAC): 6-6

DeSean Jackson, Delaware State (MEAC): 6-6

Cedric Thomas, Alcorn State (SWAC): 6-6

Trei Oliver, North Carolina Central (MEAC): 6-6

Mickey Joseph, Grambling State (SWAC): 5-5*

Records are from the Black Coaches Association (@BCAWorldwide) as of Nov. 25, 2026. An asterisk indicates the regular season is not complete.

Chennis Berry | South Carolina State Athletics

Chennis Berry, South Carolina State (10-2)

Berry is tied with Freeman and Joel Taylor for the most wins on the BCA list with 10.

South Carolina State won the MEAC championship and is heading back to the Cricket Celebration Bowl as the defending champion.

The Bulldogs defeated Prairie View A&M 40-38 in four overtimes in the 2025 Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

Coach Shade holds the 2026 Magic City Classic Trophy | AAMU Athletics

Sam Shade, Alabama A&M (9-3)

Alabama A&M finished 4-8 in 2025. Under Shade, the Bulldogs won nine games and captured the SWAC East Division championship in 2026.

Alabama A&M will travel to Prairie View A&M for the 2026 Pepsi SWAC Football Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The winner will advance to the Celebration Bowl to face South Carolina State.

Jackson State head football coach TC Taylor in his Celebration Bowl postgame interview. December 14, 2024; Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

T.C. Taylor, Jackson State (8-3)

Taylor’s Tigers finished with eight wins, ranking third among HBCU football coaches on the BCA list.

Jackson State fell short of winning the SWAC East Division title, finishing behind Alabama A&M.

Aug 29, 2024; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Pine Bluff Golden Lions head coach Alonzo Hampton during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at War Memorial Stadium. Arkansas won 70-0. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Alonzo Hampton, Arkansas-Pine Bluff (7-4)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff ended the 2025 season with a 3-8 record.

Under Hampton, the Golden Lions improved by four wins in 2026, one of the biggest improvements among the HBCU football programs represented on the BCA list.

Oct. 17, 2026; Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson during the contest with Alcorn State. Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas. | Credit: Teri Wilkerson, HBCU Legends on SI

Tremaine Jackson, Prairie View A&M (7-5)

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Prairie View A&M is the defending SWAC champion.

The Panthers won the SWAC West Division and will host Alabama A&M in the conference championship game at Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas.

A victory would send Prairie View A&M back to Atlanta for a Celebration Bowl rematch with South Carolina State.

Oct. 24, 2026; Southern University head football coach Marshall Faulk answering questions in a postgame interview after the Jaguars fall to Texas Southern 24-21 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Marshall Faulk, Southern (6-5)

Faulk is in his first season as Southern’s head football coach.

The Jaguars finished 2-10 in 2025 before the Pro Football Hall of Famer took over the program.

Southern has already tripled its win total and secured at least a .500 regular-season record. A victory over Grambling State would give the Jaguars seven wins.

The 53rd Bayou Classic kicks off Saturday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Alabama State University head coach Eddie Robinson, Jr., questions a call during the Prairie View game in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, November 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Eddie Robinson Jr., Alabama State (6-5)

Alabama State finished 10-2 in 2025.

Robinson’s Hornets will close the 2026 regular season against Tuskegee in the 102nd Turkey Day Classic on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 3 p.m. ET in Montgomery, Alabama.

A victory would give Alabama State its seventh win of the season.

Grambling State Head Coach Mickey Joseph | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends; Oct. 26, 2024 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, TX. Grambling State Tigers were defeated by the Texas Southern Tigers, 24-17.

Mickey Joseph, Grambling State (5-5)

Joseph enters the Bayou Classic with a .500 record.

Grambling State extended his contract through 2027 in February after he led the Tigers to a 7-5 record in 2025, the program’s first winning season since 2019.

Saturday’s Bayou Classic will determine whether Grambling State finishes the season with a winning or losing record.

Both Bayou Classic head coaches are represented on the BCA list.

Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson is carried on the field after the Hornets’ 27-20 win against Norfolk State at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Oct. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 6-6 Group: Wilson, Jackson, Thomas, and Oliver

Four HBCU head football coaches finished the regular season with 6-6 overall records and met the BCA’s qualifying threshold.

Damon Wilson, Morgan State: The Bears finished the regular season with a .500 overall record in a competitive MEAC.

DeSean Jackson, Delaware State: Jackson went 8-4 in his first season in 2025 and signed a contract extension through 2028. The Hornets recorded six wins in his second season.

Cedric Thomas, Alcorn State: The Braves improved from a 5-7 record in 2025 to 6-6 in 2026.

Trei Oliver, North Carolina Central: The Eagles finished the regular season without a losing overall record.

Morgan State Bears head football coach Damon Wilson. | Morgan State Football

HBCU Football’s Representation on the BCA List

The Black Coaches Association’s 2026 list highlights the on-field results of Black Division I head football coaches.

HBCU football programs account for the majority of the coaches recognized, representing more than half of the overall list and 80% of the qualifying FCS coaches.

Outside of HBCUs, seven Black FBS head football coaches and three FCS head football coaches recorded marks of .500 or better.

Several of the recognized HBCU coaches still have opportunities to add to their win totals.

Berry will lead South Carolina State into the Celebration Bowl. Shade and Tremaine Jackson will compete for the SWAC championship. Robinson will close the regular season in the Turkey Day Classic, while Faulk and Joseph will face each other in the Bayou Classic.

For HBCU football, the BCA list underscores the important role these institutions play in providing leadership opportunities for Black head coaches and highlights the results those coaches are producing on the field.