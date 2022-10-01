CIAA Receives $10,000 Donation from HBCU All-Star Game and CBS Sports

The CIAA received a $10,000 donation from Travis Williams, the HBCU All-Star Game, and CBS Sports. The presentation occurred at the CIAA Basketball Media Day and helped to celebrate the tenth anniversary of conference commissioner Jacqie McWilliams.

Williams is the founder and visionary that launched the HBCU All-Star game, which made its debut before the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Championship game at New Orleans Lakefront Arena on April 3, 2022.

The former HBCU basketball coach set the all-star event to feature HBCU players basketball players from the CIAA, SWAC, SIAC, MEAC, Big South, and OVC who were ready to play at the professional level.

Several HBCU athletes have signed contracts with the NBA G-League and other professional teams.

Credit: HBCU All-Stars LLC

The 2nd HBCU All-Star Game is scheduled for April 2, 2023, in Houston, TX. Williams and his staff have yet to confirm if Texas Southern University, an HBCU institution, will hold the event.

