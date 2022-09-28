Shedeur Sanders, PLBSE Announce NIL Partnership and '#2 BBQ Sauce' Brand Launch

Shedeur Sanders is growing his NIL portfolio. Although, this time, it will have his unique taste in the deal. The Jackson State quarterback and PLB Sports & Entertainment have launched Sanders' first retail product, the '#2 BBQ Sauce' brand.

"I'm not a big sauce eater," Sanders shared. "The only sauce I do eat with food is barbecue sauce. So it was a perfect match. I'm really excited to launch this sauce."

What's distinctive about the #2 BBQ Sauce is that Shedeur was intimately involved in its development and gave his final approval on the product's ingredients before going into production.

Sanders humorously told me, "when we went to make this sauce, we made it with a lot of love and passion. That's the main thing."

Expect to taste "a tomato-based rich, thick, sweet, molasses-style BBQ sauce, including tangy vinegar and fiery cayenne heat that finishes with a subtle smoky note."

The PLBSE-Sanders partnership was a perfect match for the talented Jackson State quarterback whose team has an unblemished 4-0 record to start the 2022 season.

"When my team approached me about creating my own BBQ sauce, I said, 'that's all I eat, that's perfect!' It's very genuine and never forced. We tasted a couple of different options. I gave my feedback on what I did and didn't like. And we got together and made the perfect sauce. That was it. This is the one."

Today, Sanders and PLBSE will sell the #2 BBQ Sauce at Jackson State's bookstore and local Jackson area Kroger grocery stores. "We just need everybody to get it and try it for yourself, and then everything will take off from there," Sanders expressed.

Shedeur Sanders also noticed an opportunity for him to give back to HBCUs by donating a portion of the proceeds to the Thurgood Marshall Fund. "We just had to give back to our own people, and it was the only right thing to do. And I felt like the Thurgood Marshall Fund was the best place for the money to go." TMF's mission is to ensure student success by promoting educational excellence and preparing the next generation of workforce talent through leadership development.

The first edition of the sauce bearing Sander's number and image will be available online at PLBSE.com.

"Growing up, I saw firsthand the power of branding," said Sanders. "I'm looking forward to creating the Shedeur Sanders brand, and with NIL and PLBSE, I'm able to start sooner than I ever imagined."

For more than 30 years, PLBSE has created unique brands and lines for athletes and entertainers such as Patrick Mahomes' Mahomes Magic Crunch, Doug Flutie's Flutie Flakes, Josh Allen's Josh Jaq's, Barstool Sports Pardon My Flakes, Stefon Diggs Hot Sauce and many more.

"PLB Sports and Entertainment is proud to partner with Shedeur Sanders and assist him in building his brand at retail," PLBSE CEO Ty Ballou noted. "We see this as just the start for Shedeur at retail, and we look forward to seeing his brand continue to grow and expand at retail."

About PLBSE

PLB Sports and Entertainment has created unique brands for athletes and entertainers for over 30 years. Some of PLBSE's iconic partnerships include Flutie Flakes, Ed McCaffrey's Rocky Mountain Mustard, the late Bob Ross, and the WWE, which sold millions of units in major retailers around the USA and Canada. In 2020, PLBSE partnered with Kansas City Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Pittsburgh Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Minnesota Quarterback Kirk Cousins, Green Bay Running Back Aaron Jones, Buffalo Quarterback Josh Allen, 2020 National Champion LSU Tigers, and Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take.

In 2021, PLBSE released limited-edition products in partnership with Miami Guard Tyler Herro, Cleveland Running Back Nick Chubb, Arizona Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and Chicago safety Eddie Jackson. Also, partnerships in the NFL & NHL, along with Universal Studios' Field of Dreams.

PLBSE will expand its product offering in 2022 across brand categories, and the U.S. PLBSE products and information can be found at www.plbse.com and on Instagram at @plbse.

