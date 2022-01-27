Jackson State's Shedeur Sanders Signs Historic NIL Deal with Gatorade

In his freshman campaign, Sanders led the Jackson State Tigers to the 2021 SWAC Championship. He earned the 2021 Jerry Rice Award as the nation's top FCS freshman player. The SWAC acknowledged the quarterback as its "Freshman of the Year" for 2021.

Sanders, 19, will work with Gatorade, a brand born on the NCAA sideline with deep ties to college athletics, to drive national exposure of HBCU programs and athletes as part of the multi-year partnership.

Shedeur excitedly explained that Gatorade would "definitely be helping other HBCUs. This is about the numbers. It's about to go crazy. So right now, we're still planning on the exact details. I'll just let you know whenever we got things finalized."