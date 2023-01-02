Skip to main content

Clinton College Celebrates First-Time Win Over Division II Team, Edward Waters

Clinton College Celebrates its first win over a Division II team at the 2nd YES USVI Classic HBCU Tournament.

Clinton pushed No. 16 West Virginia State in the opening round to a 74-70 loss. On Sunday, the Bears showed no mercy to the Edward Waters Tigers with a 105-80 victory in the YES USVI Classic HBCU Tournament's first-consolation round.

Jermirian Davis

Head coach Cory Sloan shared with HBCU Legends that it was the school's "first win over a Division II program." He wants his players to "celebrate it, hang out at the beach, and let's get back to work."

The Bears rolled over a short-handed Tigers squad with inside scoring, fastbreaks, rebounding, and forced turnovers. Jaden Clarke scored 17 points, Jeremiah Anderson added 14 points and six rebounds, and Tyrik Ward-Hoyte knocked down 14 points with two steals for Clinton.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sloan's team created 22 Edward Waters turnovers compared to their 7. Also, the Bears out-rebounded the Tigers 42-to-29 for more second-chance points and fast break opportunities. 

Tavares Oliver led the Tigers with 23 points, four rebounds, and an assist. A double-double from Felix Hayes with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Ca'Darrius Crumb contributed 12 points and 5 rebounds.

The Clinton Bears will face the Kentucky State Thorobreds in the final consolation game at the 2nd YES USVI Classic HBCU Tournament in St. Thomas, USVI, on Jan. 2.

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles

James Houston IV
Football

Lions LB James Houston IV Becomes "The Problem" for Bears QB Justin Fields, Add More Sacks

By Kyle T. Mosley
8R6A0961
Basketball

Tusculum Defeats Virginia State, in Championship Game vs. West Virginia State

By Kyle T. Mosley
Virginia State
Basketball

Virginia State Cruises By Edward Waters at YES USVI Classic HBCU Tournament

By Kyle T. Mosley
2nd YES USVI Classic HBCU Basketball Tournament
Basketball

2nd YES USVI Classic HBCU Basketball Tournament Merges Sports, Culture, Tourism

By Kyle T. Mosley
Willie Simmons
Football

SWAC: 2023 Way Too Early Predictions

By Kambui Bomani
Coach Ed Reed
Football

Ed Reed Agrees to Become Head Football Coach at Bethune-Cookman

By Kyle T. Mosley
Biddle Football Team
Football

Black College Football Celebrates 130 Years

By HBCU Legends
Hatter 3
Football

QB P.J. Hatter Shares Why He Committed To T.C. Taylor, Jackson State

By Kyle T. Mosley