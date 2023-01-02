Clinton pushed No. 16 West Virginia State in the opening round to a 74-70 loss. On Sunday, the Bears showed no mercy to the Edward Waters Tigers with a 105-80 victory in the YES USVI Classic HBCU Tournament's first-consolation round.

Jan. 1, 2023; Clinton guard Jermirian Davis shoots over Edward Waters guard Felix Hayes at the 2nd YES USVI Classic HBCU Tournament. Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Head coach Cory Sloan shared with HBCU Legends that it was the school's "first win over a Division II program." He wants his players to "celebrate it, hang out at the beach, and let's get back to work."

The Bears rolled over a short-handed Tigers squad with inside scoring, fastbreaks, rebounding, and forced turnovers. Jaden Clarke scored 17 points, Jeremiah Anderson added 14 points and six rebounds, and Tyrik Ward-Hoyte knocked down 14 points with two steals for Clinton.

Sloan's team created 22 Edward Waters turnovers compared to their 7. Also, the Bears out-rebounded the Tigers 42-to-29 for more second-chance points and fast break opportunities.

Tavares Oliver led the Tigers with 23 points, four rebounds, and an assist. A double-double from Felix Hayes with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Ca'Darrius Crumb contributed 12 points and 5 rebounds.

The Clinton Bears will face the Kentucky State Thorobreds in the final consolation game at the 2nd YES USVI Classic HBCU Tournament in St. Thomas, USVI, on Jan. 2.

