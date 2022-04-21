WNBA legend and former women's college basketball head coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke hopes to make a return to basketball as an assistant coach in the National Basketball Association.

Houston reporter Mark Berman asked Cooper-Dyke about her next move after her abrupt retirement announcement as the head coach at Texas Southern University in March 2022.

The college basketball and WNBA legend coached her last basketball game with TSU in the 2022 SWAC Women's Basketball Tournament. The Lady Tigers lost a close contest 68-67 in the tournament's opening round to Southern University.

In 2021-22, Cooper-Dyke guided the team to an 11-15, 11-76 SWAC record, and 56-47 overall record at Texas Southern.

Cooper-Dyke was the first WBNA player inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 20201. She received induction into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

The Hall of Famer led the Houston Comets to the first four WNBA Championship titles from 1997 to 2000. Later, the four-time WNBA Finals MVP became the head coach at Prairie View A&M women's basketball team in May 2005.

Her tenure in coaching began at Prairie View (2005-10) and continued with stints at UNC Wilmington (2010-12), Texas Southern (2012-13), USC (2013-17), and returned to Texas Southern (2019-21). Cooper Dyke was honored as the CAA Coach of the Year in 2010 and WBCBL Professional Basketball Trailblazer Award in 2015.

