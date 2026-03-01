Dawn Thornton and the Lady Bulldogs are Teasing Us with an Historic Run

In her first two seasons at Alabama A&M in Huntsville, Dawn Thornton has led the Lady Bulldogs to the verge of consecutive 20-win seasons.

Saturday's thrilling win over Alabama State electrified the Lady Bulldogs, who now hold at least a share of the SWAC regular season title. Securing a victory against Grambling State or Southern would clinch the coveted No. 1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament in Atlanta, Georgia.

With only one conference loss, Alabama A&M would gain a distinct tournament advantage as a top seed after dominating the SWAC in 2026.

They hold a 19-9 overall record and a 15-1 SWAC mark before facing Grambling State on Tuesday and Southern on Thursday, Mar. 5.

If Alabama A&M wins both games against the Louisiana HBCU teams, it will secure back-to-back 21-win seasons under Thornton.

This would mark the first time in program history that the Lady Bulldogs have posted consecutive 21-win seasons, highlighting the rarity and significance of this milestone for Thornton and the team.

Thornton is 40-20 since taking over on The Hill, with the Bulldogs going 29-5 in SWAC play the past two seasons.

The current win streak would give the Bulldogs 17 straight victories, the longest of the Division I era.

The Lady Bulldogs finish at home against Grambling State and Southern, but both opponents will try to spoil their plans.

Having won the SWAC regular-season title, Thornton and her staff now focus on hanging a conference banner in the Alabama A&M Event Center.

'I've never won a regular season championship, so this is very, very special,' Thornton told reporters. 'Not just for A&M, but for Huntsville and my father, who has battled cancer for three years and couldn't be here today. I'm dedicating the whole season to him.'

A crowd of 6,175 at the A&M Event Center saw Alabama A&M secure the SWAC Women's Basketball Tournament’s top seed by completing the season sweep of Alabama State, 51-43.

Jaida Belton led all scorers with 12 points and 8 rebounds. Camiyha Griffin added 10 points and 2 rebounds for Alabama A&M.

Alanah Pooler led Alabama State with 10 points and 9 rebounds. No other player reached double figures against the Bulldogs' defense.

Both contests tip off at 5:30 p.m. at the AAMU Event Center and will be streamed on SWAC TV.