Dominique Wilkins Named Alabama State Basketball General Manager

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Alabama State University introduced NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins as the general manager of Hornets basketball Tuesday night at the 2026 Basketball Tip-Off Dinner.

Jason Cable, Alabama State’s vice president of intercollegiate athletics and athletics director, introduced Wilkins before an audience of alums, fans, students, and community members at the John Garrick Hardy Student Center on campus. HBCU Legends reached out to Dr. Cable for a comment on the appointment.

The announcement adds one of professional basketball’s most recognizable figures to an Alabama State program entering a new chapter under men’s basketball coach Chris Wright and women’s basketball coach Johnetta Hayes.

Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is the new general manager of Alabama State basketball!@wsfa12news @wsfa12sports @BamaStateSports pic.twitter.com/nH1RTLpcEy — Davis Baker (@DavisBakerTV) October 27, 2026

Wright is preparing for his first season with the Hornets, while Hayes enters her second year leading the women’s program.

Wilkins had been announced earlier in October as the dinner’s featured guest. The event revealed his appointment as basketball general manager.

The announcement raises questions about how Wilkins will contribute to the Hornets’ basketball operations, including whether his responsibilities will involve player development, fundraising, recruiting strategy, or other administrative duties.

Specific responsibilities and the scope of his position have not yet been detailed.

Feb 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dominique Wilkins at NBA Cares Legacy Project Dedication at the Weingart YMCA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dominique Wilkins Brings Hall of Fame Credentials to Alabama State

Wilkins, nicknamed “The Human Highlight Film,” is among the most accomplished scorers in NBA history.

The former University of Georgia star spent parts of 12 seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, earning nine NBA All-Star selections and winning the league’s scoring championship during the 1985-86 season with an average of 30.3 points per game.

He scored 26,668 points during his NBA career and earned induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Wilkins was also selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in 2021. His legacy with Atlanta includes a bronze statue outside State Farm Arena, recognizing his contributions to the franchise and the city.

Following his playing career, Wilkins continued his association with professional basketball through front-office and broadcasting responsibilities with the Hawks.

His arrival at Alabama State places a nationally recognized basketball figure alongside two coaches preparing to establish their programs in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Langston University head basketball coach Chris Wright | Credit: Langston University Athletics

Chris Wright Begins First Season at Alabama State

Wright was named Alabama State’s men’s basketball coach April 10, 2026, following four successful seasons at Langston University.

He compiled a 121-21 record at Langston and led the Lions to two NAIA national championship game appearances in 2024 and 2026.

Wright inherited a Langston program that finished 1-27 in 2021-22 and guided the Lions to a 31-3 record during his first season in 2022-23.

That turnaround earned him NAIA National Coach of the Year and Sooner Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honors.

Wright arrived in Montgomery with a 332-121 career coaching record, having previously led programs including Talladega College.

He succeeded Tony Madlock, who stepped down in March after four seasons leading the Hornets.

Alabama State also added guard Michael James, a transfer from Mississippi Valley State who earned preseason All-SWAC first-team recognition.

James averaged 21.4 points per game last season, giving Wright an experienced conference scorer to help anchor his first Alabama State roster.

Alabama State University head coach Johnetta Hayes coaches against Jackson State during their game on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday January 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnetta Hayes Enters Second Season Leading Alabama State Women

Hayes returns for her second season after guiding Alabama State to a 17-16 overall record and a 12-6 mark in SWAC play during the 2025-26 campaign.

The veteran coach brought an extensive HBCU basketball background to Montgomery when she was hired in 2025.

Before joining Alabama State, Hayes coached Texas Southern, where she guided the Lady Tigers to consecutive SWAC regular-season championships and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Her coaching résumé also includes stops at Wiley College and UMBC, as well as an assistant coaching role at Rutgers during the 2024-25 season.

Hayes succeeded longtime Alabama State coach Freda Freeman-Jackson, who retired after 27 seasons leading the women’s program.

With Hayes returning and Wright beginning his tenure, Alabama State enters the 2026-27 season with a combination of established coaching experience and new leadership.

Hornet NIL Fund Benefits From Basketball Tip-Off Dinner

The Hornet NIL Fund presented Alabama State’s 2026 Basketball Tip-Off Dinner, with proceeds supporting the fund’s work for Hornets student-athletes.

The evening included introductions of the men’s and women’s basketball teams, season previews from both coaches, program updates, and opportunities for supporters to engage with Alabama State athletics.

The event followed the inaugural 2025 dinner, which sold out and featured basketball personalities Penny Hardaway and Cynthia Cooper.

Wilkins’ introduction as general manager was the evening’s biggest announcement, giving Alabama State another recognizable name as its men’s and women’s basketball programs prepare for the new season.

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