Southern Coach Marshall Faulk Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis, Urges Early Care

Southern University head football coach Marshall Faulk revealed he has Parkinson's disease, sharing how he first recognized the symptoms and why he believes early medical care is essential to maintaining his quality of life.

The 53-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer discussed his diagnosis during an episode of The Caring Neurologist podcast with Dr. Sandeep Thakkar, released Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Faulk said he has been dealing with Parkinson's for approximately 18 months but emphasized that medication, increased physical activity and improved sleep have helped him manage the condition.

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects movement and can cause tremors, muscle stiffness, slowed movement, and problems with balance. Symptoms and their progression vary from person to person.

Marshall Faulk First Noticed Parkinson's Symptoms While Playing Golf

For Faulk, the first indication that something was wrong came during an activity he enjoyed: playing golf.

"I just thought it was normal nerves when putting and stuff like that," Faulk said. "But it started to be times where I wasn't playing, I mean, where I was playing, but I wasn't in a match, and it would still do that."

Marshall Faulk watches his putt during the final round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Sunday, July 16, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What initially seemed like nerves during competitive moments became more concerning when the symptoms persisted outside those situations.

Faulk said he eventually discussed the problem with a doctor, who encouraged him to undergo further evaluation.

That decision led to the discovery of a condition he would have to manage while continuing his professional and personal responsibilities.

Southern University head coach Marshall Faulk greets his players during warm ups before the Birmingham Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday August 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

'You Have to Take Care of It'

Faulk described his response to the diagnosis as one of acceptance rather than fear.

"I didn't look at it like I got a diagnosis, it was something bad that I was, you know, life was going to end," Faulk said. "Now, if you don't take care of it, there's an opportunity for that to be, but you have to take care of it."

The former NFL Most Valuable Player said medication has made a significant difference in managing his symptoms.

"And since I've started on the medication, I don't really have a lot of issues," he said.

Faulk also described becoming more physically active and getting more sleep since beginning treatment.

Despite the diagnosis, he said his daily life has remained relatively unchanged. He considers himself fortunate that the condition was identified early.

Faulk’s experience reflects the importance of medical evaluation and individualized treatment. Although Parkinson's disease currently has no cure, medications and other therapies can help manage symptoms and maintain quality of life.

Sep 12, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Southern University Jaguars head coach Marshall Faulk reacts on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Faulk Encourages Others to Seek Medical Care Early

Besides discussing his personal experience, Faulk used the podcast appearance to encourage others not to ignore changes in their health.

He stressed the importance of recognizing potential symptoms, consulting medical professionals, and seeking appropriate treatment.

Faulk also encouraged listeners to "go beyond your resources" when searching for medical assistance, including looking outside their immediate communities for available care.

His message emphasized that individuals should explore available medical resources rather than assume specialized care is beyond their financial reach.

The Caring Neurologist notes that its podcast content is provided for informational purposes and should not replace professional medical advice.

Individuals seeking information about Parkinson's disease, treatment options or specialist referrals can contact the Parkinson's Foundation helpline at 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

Southern head coach Marshall Faulk watches on the sidelines during the game against Jackson State at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marshall Faulk's First Season as Southern University's Head Coach

Faulk's disclosure comes during his first season leading Southern University's football program in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Southern introduced Faulk as its head coach on Dec. 1, 2025, following his season as running backs coach at Colorado under Deion Sanders.

The New Orleans native inherited a Jaguars program that finished 2-10 overall and 1-7 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play in 2025.

Southern enters its next contest with a 3-4 overall record and a 1-2 mark in SWAC competition.

The Jaguars are scheduled to face Texas Southern on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Reliant Stadium in Houston. Southern concludes its regular season Nov. 28 against Grambling State in the 53rd Bayou Classic at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Faulk has continued fulfilling his responsibilities as Southern's head coach while managing the condition, according to his description of his daily life.

Tennessee Titans rookie and defensive end Jevon Kearse (90) chases down St. Louis Rams back Marshall Faulk (28) during action at Adelpha Coliseum in Nashville on October. 31, 1999. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marshall Faulk's Pro Football Hall of Fame Career

Before becoming Southern's head coach, Faulk established himself as one of the most versatile running backs in NFL history.

A New Orleans native and former San Diego State standout, Faulk was selected second overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1994 NFL Draft.

He played 12 NFL seasons with the Colts and St. Louis Rams, becoming a central figure in the Rams' celebrated "Greatest Show on Turf" offense.

Faulk helped St. Louis win Super Bowl XXXIV and earned the NFL's Most Valuable Player award following the 2000 season.

His career accomplishments include:

Pro Football Hall of Fame: Class of 2011

NFL Most Valuable Player: 2000

Super Bowl champion: XXXIV

Pro Bowl selections: Seven

First-team All-Pro selections: Three

Career rushing yards: 12,279

Career receiving yards: 6,875

Career touchdowns: 136

Faulk retired following the 2005 season as one of the NFL's most productive dual-threat running backs.

Now in his first season directing an HBCU football program, Faulk is sharing another part of his life beyond the football field.

His message centers on recognizing changes in your health, seeking medical guidance, and staying active while managing a chronic condition.

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