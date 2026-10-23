Sam Shade: Alabama A&M Enters 'Playoff Mode' Ahead of Final Four Games

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama A&M head coach Sam Shade had little hesitation sending David Faulk onto the field for a school-record 56-yard field goal against Grambling State. The wind was favorable, the sophomore kicker had the range, and the Bulldogs needed the points.

Faulk’s kick helped Alabama A&M defeat Grambling State 61-31 on Oct. 17, improving to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

In an exclusive interview with HBCU Legends, Shade said Alabama A&M has entered “playoff mode” with four regular-season games remaining and a SWAC championship still within reach.

Alabama A&M kicker David Faulk set a school record with a 56-YARD FIELD GOAL 🐶🔥@AamufbR @D_Faulk4



📺: SWAC TV pic.twitter.com/bwSH5suXK2 — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) October 18, 2026

Sam Shade Explains the Decision Behind David Faulk’s 56-Yard Field Goal

The wind made the decision easier.

“On Saturday, there was a pretty good wind that was going in the direction that we kicked the 56-yard field goal,” Shade told HBCU Legends. “So Amos and I, we really didn’t even have to communicate on that one. I felt pretty strong that David could make that kick.”

Faulk delivered as time expired in the first half, giving Alabama A&M a 19-17 lead in its eventual 61-31 homecoming victory over Grambling State at Louis Crews Stadium.

The 56-yard field goal established a school record and tied the SWAC record set by Mississippi Valley State’s Marko Jovisic in 2025.

But even a record-setting performance wasn’t enough for Faulk to earn Alabama A&M’s special teams player of the week award.

That decision revealed something about Shade’s approach to building a championship-caliber football program: Individual accomplishments matter, but consistent execution matters more.

Shade said he routinely discusses Faulk’s kicking range with Alabama A&M special teams coordinator Amos Jones before games.

The two share a connection dating to Shade’s playing days at Alabama, where Jones coached special teams during Shade’s freshman season. Jones later spent approximately 17 years coaching in the NFL, according to Shade.

Against Grambling State, Alabama A&M faced a decision with the ball at the Tigers’ 38-yard line and 3.1 seconds remaining before halftime.

Shade believed Faulk had the leg strength to make the kick, even without the favorable wind.

“If the wind hadn’t been blowing the way it had, we still would have sent him out,” Shade said. “I might not have been as confident as I was at that time.”

The risk was minimal. A miss would have left Alabama A&M trailing by one point entering halftime.

Instead, Faulk’s kick gave the Bulldogs the lead and another example of why Shade believes preparation for critical special teams situations can determine the outcome of close games.

𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐤 𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐀𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐦𝐚 𝐀&𝐌 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝟓𝟔-𝐲𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥 🐶🏈#𝐃𝐚𝐰𝐠𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 | #𝐃𝐚𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 pic.twitter.com/dTAp96fkAn — Alabama A&M Football (@AamufbR) October 21, 2026

Why David Faulk Didn’t Win Alabama A&M’s Special Teams Award

Faulk’s journey to becoming Alabama A&M’s starting kicker began unexpectedly.

The Huntsville native assumed the starting role in 2025 after the previous starter suffered a season-ending injury in the fourth game.

Shade said Faulk improved his strength during the offseason, helping extend his effective kicking range.

However, the sophomore’s record-setting field goal against Grambling State also reminded everyone that the coaching staff evaluates every opportunity to score.

Faulk missed an extra point following Jaylan Bean’s 61-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

“Believe it or not, we didn’t give him Special Teams Player of the Week for this week for our team because he missed an extra point,” Shade said.

Shade said the decision reflected the coaching staff’s emphasis on maximizing every scoring opportunity.

“It’s about points,” Shade said. “So when you get an opportunity to get points, you got to get them.”

Shade believes his players understand the purpose behind the coaching staff’s demanding approach.

“They take the tough, hard coaching well, because they know it’s to help take them places they can’t take themselves,” Shade said.

The Bulldogs regularly practice end-of-half and game-winning field goal situations. Shade referenced Prairie View A&M’s recent victory on a field goal as an example of why those preparations matter.

“To know that we’ve got a kicker that’s been in some tough situations and come through, that’s good,” Shade said. “Moving forward we don’t know when those situations are going to come up.”

Alabama State University head coach Eddie Robinson, Jr., hugs Alabama A&M University head coach Sam Shade after defeating Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday October 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama A&M Enters ‘Playoff Mode’ Ahead of Magic City Classic

Despite winning six of its first eight games, Alabama A&M remains in pursuit of the SWAC Eastern Division championship.

The Bulldogs’ two losses came by a combined 10 points: 31-24 against Howard in the season opener and 31-28 against Jackson State on Oct. 3.

The Jackson State defeat was particularly revealing for Shade and his coaching staff.

“What we learned in that Jackson State game is we’ve got to execute as consistently as we can for four quarters in a ball game,” Shade said.

With the regular season entering its final stretch, Shade has introduced a different mindset.

Aug 30, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Alabama A&M Bulldogs head coach Sam Shade during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We’re looking at the rest of this season as though we’re in playoff mode, is what we call it,” Shade said. “Meaning we’ve got to keep winning.”

That mentality begins with the Bulldogs’ most anticipated rivalry game.

Alabama A&M faces Alabama State in the Magic City Classic on Oct. 31 at Legion Field in Birmingham.

The Hornets dominated last year’s meeting, defeating Alabama A&M 56-13.

Shade doesn’t need to manufacture motivation for his players.

“We’ve got to focus everything we got on Alabama State,” Shade said. “And that’s not hard to do here at Alabama A&M.”

Alabama A&M’s Remaining 2026 Football Schedule

Oct. 31: vs. Alabama State, Magic City Classic, Birmingham, Alabama

Nov. 7: at Prairie View A&M, Prairie View, Texas

Nov. 14: vs. Texas Southern, Huntsville, Alabama

Nov. 21: at Mississippi Valley State, Itta Bena, Mississippi

SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl Remain Alabama A&M’s Goals

Shade said the Bulldogs established their postseason objectives during the offseason.

Winning the SWAC championship and advancing to the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta remain the ultimate goals.

“Obviously we’d love to end up in the SWAC championship game,” Shade said. “That’s what you look at in the offseason and you talk about, is finding a way to get there and then to get to Atlanta. At the same time, I think any type of postseason play would be a bonus for us.”

Alabama A&M has climbed to No. 2 in the Black College Football Poll, reflecting its improvement during Shade’s second season.

According to HBCU Legends’ BC+ predictive model, the Bulldogs have a 36.5% probability of winning the 2026 SWAC championship.

The projection underscores Alabama A&M’s opportunity to compete for the conference title, but the Bulldogs must continue winning while navigating the remaining schedule and the SWAC championship race.

Alabama A&M’s Bye Week Comes at the Right Time

Shade welcomes the open week before the Magic City Classic, particularly because several Bulldogs are recovering from injuries.

“There’s no concern with us about the bye week slowing us down,” Shade said. “We needed it. We’re a banged-up football team.”

Starting left tackle Adrian Griffin has missed the Bulldogs’ last two games.

Defensive lineman Kylon Roberts suffered an elbow injury early in the Jackson State contest.

The additional recovery time could prove valuable as Alabama A&M prepares for four consecutive conference games to conclude the regular season.

Sam Shade’s Faith in Chris Shelling and Alabama A&M’s Defense

While Alabama A&M’s offense has generated attention with its explosive scoring performances, the defense has played an important role in the Bulldogs’ improvement.

Alabama A&M is allowing 20 points per game.

Shade attributes much of the progress to the development of inexperienced players who have gained confidence and familiarity with the defensive system.

Cornerbacks Nacari Johnson, Therman-Deon Moore and Jayln Chambers entered the season with limited college football experience, according to Shade.

Linebacker DJ Barber, an Auburn transfer, has emerged as a productive defender. Shade said Barber leads the SWAC in tackles during his first season receiving substantial playing time.

The improvement also reflects Shade’s decision to retain defensive coordinator Chris Shelling following a difficult 2025 campaign.

Shade and Shelling have known each other for more than three decades. Shelling played at Auburn while Shade starred at Alabama, and both entered the NFL as rookies with the Cincinnati Bengals in 1995.

“Some people probably were surprised that I didn’t make a change defensively,” Shade said. “But that just goes to show you the belief that I have in him and the trust that I have in him.”

Shade also credited Alabama A&M President Daniel K. Wims and athletic director Paul A. Bryant for supporting his vision after his first season.

Welcome to the 2027 Allstate HBCU LEGACY BOWL!



Cornelious Brown IV, QB, Alabama A&M University#LegacyBound✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/AA0VoFEvY0 — ALLSTATE HBCU LEGACY BOWL (@HBCULegacyBowl) October 22, 2026

Cornelious Brown IV and Jaylan Bean Power Alabama A&M’s Offense

Alabama A&M is averaging 40.1 points per game, with quarterback Cornelious Brown IV directing one of the SWAC’s most productive offenses.

Brown passed for 417 yards and five touchdowns against Grambling State.

Shade considers the veteran quarterback the Bulldogs’ most important team leader.

𝟒𝟏𝟕 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬, 𝟒𝟕 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟔 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐈𝐕 𝐒𝐖𝐀𝐂 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐬! 🐶🏈#𝐃𝐚𝐰𝐠𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 | #𝐃𝐚𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 pic.twitter.com/NINDzQjwQE — Alabama A&M Football (@AamufbR) October 21, 2026

Brown also told Shade during practice this week that he has committed to participating in the 2027 HBCU Legacy Bowl.

“I was wondering what they were waiting on,” Shade said.

Wide receiver Jaylan Bean delivered one of the season’s most impressive individual performances against Grambling State, catching 10 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns.

His emergence is particularly significant considering the challenges he faced after transferring to Alabama A&M.

Bean, a DeSoto, Texas, native, underwent shoulder surgery after arriving in January. He missed spring practice and wasn’t medically cleared until the week of the Howard game.

Shade said Bean made his first start three games ago.

𝐉𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐒𝐖𝐀𝐂 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐁𝐂𝐔 𝐂𝐨-𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐚 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐰𝐠𝐬 🐶🏈#𝐃𝐚𝐰𝐠𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 | #𝐃𝐚𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 pic.twitter.com/UjphCJE4Kj — Alabama A&M Football (@AamufbR) October 21, 2026

The Bulldogs’ offensive line also has been instrumental in their success. According to Shade, Alabama A&M has surrendered the fewest sacks in the SWAC.

Four Games Will Determine Alabama A&M’s Championship Future

Alabama A&M has a record-setting kicker, an offense averaging more than 40 points per game, and a defense showing measurable improvement.

Yet Shade understands that none of those accomplishments guarantees a championship.

Four games remain, beginning with Alabama State in the Magic City Classic.

For Shade and the Bulldogs, the postseason mentality is no longer a talking point. It’s a necessity.