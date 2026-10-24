DOVER, Del. — Eagles freshman running back Gino Addison rushed for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries, powering North Carolina Central (3-5, 1-0 MEAC) to a 31-12 victory over Delaware State (4-4, 0-1 MEAC) in front of 2,503 spectators at Alumni Stadium in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opener for both programs.

North Carolina Central needed the victory to end its four-game losing streak, and Gino Addison delivered much more Friday night in Dover.

The Eagles controlled the trenches on both sides of the football. They dominated the game’s time of possession and scored 21 unanswered points in the second half before Delaware State added a touchdown as time expired.

Coach Oliver has another star running back as Addison averaged 6.9 yards per carry and scored on runs of 6 and 16 yards in the second half. His rushing yardage and touchdown totals were both career highs.

North Carolina Central outgained Delaware State 427-257, ran 71 offensive plays compared with the Hornets’ 46, and held the football for 37 minutes, 18 seconds.

The victory also avenged Delaware State’s 35-26 win at North Carolina Central’s homecoming last season in Durham.

Remember what Oliver said at the MEAC Media Day: “Coming back to Dover to return that lick.”

Eagles head coach Trei Oliver improved to 6-1 against the Hornets.

North Carolina Central (RB) Gino Addison, for an 16 yard touchdown with 13:34 remaining in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach against Delaware State. pic.twitter.com/6LIsqJWIz5 — HBCU Premier Sports More (@HBCUSports1) October 24, 2026

Gino Addison Takes Control in the Second Half

Delaware State struck first after a chaotic opening sequence.

North Carolina Central defensive back Amari Sifford intercepted a Jayden Sauray pass early in the first quarter but fumbled during the return. The Hornets recovered, and Kyree Benton scored on the next play with a 26-yard touchdown run with 13:49 remaining.

Patrick Fisher-Butler missed the extra point, leaving Delaware State ahead 6-0.

The Eagles responded with an eight-play, 64-yard drive. Zion Dobson scored on a 5-yard run with 4:36 remaining in the opening quarter, and Riley Daniels converted the extra point to give NCCU a 7-6 advantage.

Daniels extended the lead with a 25-yard field goal at the 3:05 mark of the second quarter. The kick capped a 15-play, 77-yard possession that consumed 7:09.

North Carolina Central entered halftime leading 10-6.

Then Addison and the Eagles’ offensive line took over.

NCCU had just one possession during the third quarter, but it proved decisive. The Eagles marched 75 yards in 16 plays, draining 8:34 off the clock before Addison scored on a 6-yard run with 6:26 remaining.

The touchdown pushed the lead to 17-6 and established the physical tone that Delaware State could not overcome.

Addison struck again early in the fourth quarter, finishing a seven-play, 74-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown run at 13:35.

Quarterback Cobey Thompkins later connected with Luke Bracey on a 21-yard touchdown pass with 2:06 remaining, extending NCCU’s advantage to 31-6.

Delaware State quarterback Marqui Adams scored on a 10-yard run as time expired. The Hornets did not attempt an extra point.

Cobey Thompkins Delivers Efficient Performance

While Addison powered the ground attack, Thompkins balanced the attack through the air.

The North Carolina Central quarterback completed 15 of 18 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown without throwing an interception. He was sacked twice.

The Eagles distributed the football among several receivers:

Mehki Wall: Three receptions, 49 yards, including a 34-yard catch.

Chance Peterson: Four receptions, 33 yards.

Reginald Lancaster: Three receptions, 38 yards.

Luke Bracey: A 21-yard touchdown reception.

Dobson complemented Addison’s performance with 57 rushing yards on 11 carries, including the Eagles’ first touchdown.

Daniels converted his only field goal attempt and all four extra-point opportunities.

North Carolina Central’s offensive success was not simply a product of explosive plays. Its ability to sustain lengthy drives, convert scoring opportunities, and control the clock kept Delaware State’s offense on the sideline for extended stretches.

North Carolina Central Defense Limits Delaware State

The Eagles’ defense complemented the offensive performance by forcing Delaware State into difficult situations throughout the game.

North Carolina Central limited the Hornets to one conversion in eight third-down attempts and recorded three sacks.

Zarion Walters led the defensive effort with six tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack.

Elijah Clark added a sack, while Isaiah Lawson and Khareem Thompson combined for another.

Sifford finished with two interceptions against Sauray, helping prevent Delaware State from establishing a consistent passing attack.

The Hornets used three quarterbacks:

Ui Ale: 9-of-10 passing, 74 yards.

Jayden Sauray: 2-of-7 passing, 50 yards, two interceptions.

Marqui Adams: 1-of-3 passing, 16 yards; 24 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Jaylin Terzado led Delaware State’s receivers with 65 yards on two catches, including a 46-yard reception.

Benton finished with 35 rushing yards on two carries and added three receptions for 17 yards.

Defensively, Jordan Banks recorded a game-high 14 tackles, including four tackles for loss and a sack. Phillip Dunnam contributed 10 tackles.

Delaware State also committed seven penalties for 75 yards, adding to its offensive struggles.

What the Victory Means for North Carolina Central in the MEAC Race

North Carolina Central entered Friday’s conference opener with a 2-5 record and four straight losses. Friday’s performance against Delaware State reminded everyone that the Eagles can still compete for the MEAC championship.

The victory gives Oliver’s team an important 1-0 start in the MEAC, since the conference does not hold a championship game.

Each MEAC program plays five conference games, making every result significant in determining the league champion and its Celebration Bowl representative.

Perhaps the most encouraging development for NCCU was Addison’s emergence as a potential offensive difference-maker in those critical moments of highly contentious games.

The freshman’s 214-yard performance gave the Eagles a dependable rushing presence, while Thompkins’ efficiency and the defense’s ability to force turnovers provided a complementary formula for success.

North Carolina Central now has something it lacked during its four-game skid: momentum entering the heart of conference play.

For Delaware State, the loss places immediate pressure on the Hornets to rebound after dropping their MEAC opener at home.

The Eagles will face Howard next, while Delaware State meets Norfolk State at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.